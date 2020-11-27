Save a staggering $570 off this HP Spectre x360 laptop

Black Friday laptop deals might have only just started, but there's already a strong contender for one of the best with this $578 off this ultrabook. The HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop is a powerful piece of kit, and a damn fine looking one with a near-borderless display.

To get the full $578 off the price make sure you apply the coupon code 10STACKBFCM21 before you check out to get the full saving. That will bring the price down to just $1151.99, a massive saving from the usual retail price of $1,729.99.

HP Spectre x360 15 Ultrabook deal: $1,729.99 $1,151.99 at Dell

For that bargain price, you'll get a machine that comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD storage, a 15.6" 4K UHD display, and audio tuned by the gods of sound at Bang & Olufsen.

It's just the start of The Black Friday deals weekend - including the Cyber Monday deals - so if this isn't what you're looking for keep an eye on our list of Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and grab a bargain.

