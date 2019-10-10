Save a massive $750 on this Alienware m17 laptop equipped with an RTX 2070 graphics card

This is a seriously great cheap gaming laptop deal. If you've always been a bit put off by the extra premium that portability - and Alienware - often demands, then savings such as this one are a very welcome sight. And this is a genuinely good one. Over at Dell you can get an enormous $750 off the Alienware m17 gaming laptop by using the code AFF750AW. This brings the price down to a more palatable and tempting $1,549.99.

The m17's slightly smaller cousin - you guessed it, the m15 - sits proudly among our picks for the best gaming laptops you can get right now, and this model only serves to bring more power, a bigger display and thus a greater gaming experience to you.

Straight off the bat, it is worth saying that if you fancy rejigging the composition and makeup of the laptop you can do this and still make sue of that hefty $750 discount. However, the base model is absolutely no slouch and definitely worth considering in its own right. It has an i7-8750H processor, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You might want to see if you can change the storage as that seems a bit on the stingy side, but you can also boost the CPU, GPU, RAM and display a bit too so there's plenty of wriggle room for whatever you're after. Remember, you only get the discount when inputting the code AFF750AW so don't forget that!

Cheap gaming laptop deal today

