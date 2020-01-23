Save a massive $400 on an ASUS ROG screen with this cheap gaming monitor deal

If you're looking for a cheap gaming monitor deal this January, then this is for you - AMazon is selling the ASUS ROg Swift PG348Q for just $599.90. This is this excellent panel's lowest ever price and it saves you an enormous $400 dollars of its list price.

When it comes to curved gaming panels - yes, this is a lovely curved monitor - it doesn't get much better than this. Its curved panel is at a radius of 3800R and will pleasingly draw you in and immerse you in games more, just through its design. The panel itself is an IPS meaning your viewing angles will be strong and many and the picture quality will be crisp, sharp and vibrant.

This Ultra-wide 1440p monitor is in a 21:9 aspect ratio, and powering this curved beaut is the wizadry of G-Sync and a 100Hz refresh rate with a 5ms response time. This monitor essentially - using a bit of a broad brush - gets you the best of both worlds: excellent picture quality, a large resolution, speedy specs, and G-Sync. To be getting all this for such a good price means this is an offer that is batting way above its average offering you incredible bang-for-buck value.

This will also appeal if you're someone who fancies something slightly different perhaps, something 'off the beaten track', so to speak. While it's firmly part of ASUS' premium ROG Swift PG range, it's not one we often see thrown around all the time, however, it is such a good monitor in its own right - despite not being one of the very, very top models. Those can be found on our best gaming monitor list.

This might be one of the best G-Sync monitors currently on sale

