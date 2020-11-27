Save 20% on Peacock Premium and keep up with the English Premier League and Bayside

Peacock is NBC's still relatively new and shiny entry into the streaming space, and if you like iconic series like Parks and Recreation and The Office, or want to watch the English Premier League live, you can save 20% on Peacock Premium, bringing the annual price down to $39.99.

Peacock Premium annual subscription - $̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $39.99 per year

If you've got more money than time you could also get 10% off the luxe Peacock Premium Plus, which is all the content of Peacock Premium without those pesky commercials. Usually $99.99 per year, this deal brings it down to $89.99.

If you're a mega The Office fan - I've been using it as a cheap form of therapy in 2020 - Peacock is the only place you're going to be able to stream it once it leaves Netflix in December. 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Downton Abbey are all also on the service, as well as new shows like the Saved By The Bell reboot and the upcoming Battlestar Galactica series.

Peacock Premium annual subscription - $̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $39.99 per year

Save 20% on Peacock Premium, and bring the annual price down to $39.99. Or get all that great content and no ads for 10% off Peacock Premium Plus.View Deal

If the lure of British soccer players has yet to snare you, but you're still looking to add to your streaming options, Hulu has an absolutely insane Black Friday deal. It means shows, movies, and Hulu originals like new horror Run for just $1.99 a month.

Hulu monthly subscription: $5.99/month $1.99/month

Save 65% off the regular price of the ad-supported Hulu streaming plan. Enjoy it for $1.99 a month for an entire year, and watch a collection of great TV shows and movies.

View Deal

Need something new to do those new shows justice? Check out our Black Friday TV deals. While you're at it, check out our Black Friday gaming deals to see if you can save on the latest consoles.