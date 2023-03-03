This is the slay! Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a pic of young Pedro Pascal in Buffy – and the internet is loving it

Long before Pedro Pascal was looking after Grogu on The Mandalorian or ferrying a young girl across an apocalyptic US in The Last of Us, he was rubbing shoulders with Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Recently reminded of the star's guest appearance on the '90s hit, Gellar took to Instagram to share a picture from the episode – and it's safe to say, the internet loved it.

"When #Mother met #Father," she captioned the snap, which sees the fresh-faced pair giving each other concerned looks. Back in 1999, Pascal played Eddie in Buffy's season 4 premiere, 'The Freshman'. Shortly after striking up a conversation with Buffy on their joint first days at UC Sunnydale, Eddie is attacked by a group of bloodsuckers and turned, sealing his fate when he runs into the titular stake-wielder again.

"THAT WAS PEDRO?!?!!!!!???!!" one excited follower commented on the post, as another wrote: "Din Djarin and the Seventh Sister went to high school together? That's cool."

"This post made me bisexual," a third joked. Heck, even Community's Ken Jeong reacted, sharing four red heart emojis underneath the throwback image.

"What I just found out – that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself – is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me," Pascal told Access Hollywood (opens in new tab) about the post. "I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was. She was such a kind scene partner, and we had the best time. It was a super big deal."

Gellar is currently starring in Wolf Pack, a supernatural teen drama that airs every Thursday, exclusively on Paramount Plus. The Last of Us continues on Sunday, March 5 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.