Pulp Fiction co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman re-teaming for new comedy thriller

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman are set to re-team in The Kill Room, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The movie is said to be a darkly comic crime thriller, which will follow a hitman, his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman). When a money laundering scheme accidentally turns the assassin into a creative sensation, the art world and the underworld end up going head to head. Production on the new movie is due to start this spring, with Nicol Paone directing and Jonathan Jacobson penning the script.

The two actors also appeared together in 1994's Pulp Fiction . Jackson played criminal Jules Winnfield, while Thurman was Mia Wallace, the wife of Winnfield's boss. Both have collaborated with director Quentin Tarantino since, with Thurman starring in the Kill Bill movies and Jackson appearing in Jackie Brown , Django Unchained , and The Hateful Eight .

Jackson received an honorary award at this year's Oscars in recognition of his long career (he's appeared in more than 150 movies since 1981) and he's currently starring in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV Plus. Thurman, meanwhile, can currently be seen in the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber about the ride hailing company's rise to success – she plays Arianna Huffington, a co-founder of news site HuffPost.