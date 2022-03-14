Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor returns to a lowest ever price

Amazon's gaming monitor deals are out in full force today as the Samsung Odyssey G7 returns to the lowest price we've ever seen it listed for.

You can currently save $200 on one of the best gaming monitors, as the Samsung Odyssey G7 is down to just $499.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon. We've only seen this price point once before, on Black Friday back in November. In the past few months, this unit has hovered around the $540 - $560 mark, so you're saving an additional $40 here at least.

As a frame of reference, it's far more common to find curved 1440p 240Hz monitors in the $850 - $900 range, with the likes of the Asus ROG Swift 27 and ViewSonic Elite XG271QG 27. The Samsung Odyssey G7 benefits from not only a curved QHD (1440p) display but also a 240Hz refresh rate, which is a panel speed that's usually reserved for far more expensive displays in the pro scene.

Coming in at under the $500 mark, this is a great opportunity to marry both a high resolution and high frame rate at a substantially cheaper rate than some of the competition.

You'll find more information about this Samsung Odyssey G7 deal just below, with more cheap gaming monitors further down the page.

Today's best gaming monitor deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 | $700 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - The Samsung Odyssey G7 returns to the lowest price we've seen this model at since Black Friday back in November. This gaming monitor deal significantly undercuts the competition in terms of the 240Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution and is now available today for an even more competitive rate.



