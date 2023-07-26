SAG-AFTRA says studios declined to re-start strike negotiations

SAG-AFTRA has given an important update on the ongoing actors' strike – and it sounds like the standstill won't be coming to an end anytime soon.

Earlier in the month, negotiations between the union and AMPTP (that's the body that negotiates on behalf of the studios) concluded with no new contract, and SAG-AFTRA went on strike shortly afterwards. Combined with the ongoing WGA writers' strike, that's brought Hollywood pretty much to a halt.

"We want to get back to doing the work we love," SAG-AFTRA wrote on Twitter. "We are ready to get back to bargaining and have asked the AMPTP to return to the table. They have declined."

The impact of the impasse is already being felt. Challengers, which was set to open Venice Film Festival and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, has been delayed to 2024. Poor Things – directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone – has been delayed from September to December, though it will still debut at Venice, while Disney is reportedly considering delaying more of its 2023 blockbusters. Warner Bros. is also reportedly thinking about delaying Dune 2, The Color Purple, and Aquaman 2.

Production shutdowns on the likes of Gladiator 2 and Deadpool 3, meanwhile, are costing studios an estimated $600,000 a week. Some indie films, however, have been granted waivers by SAG-AFTRA to continue filming.

At the moment, it's unclear how or when the duel strikes could be resolved – which means we could be in it for the long haul.

