This PS5 SSD deal sees $219 off the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus heatsink model

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals currently feature a massive discount on one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market at the cheapest rate we've ever seen it listed for.

The Sabrent Rocket 2TB heatsink model is down to the lowest price we've come across at only $280.49 (was $500) for a huge saving of $219.50 off the sticker price. While it's not unheard of for a 2TB PS5 SSD with a heatsink to sell around this rate, this is the cheapest model from an established brand that we've seen in recent memory.

As a point of comparison, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is currently on offer for $299.99, so you're saving an extra $19.50 here, and getting a faster drive for Sony's latest console overall. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus excels thanks to its sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. There's very little on the market that can rival those kinds of data transfer times, especially at this price point.

There's also a minor saving to be made on the Sabrent Rocket 1TB heatsink model, as it is currently down to only $152.99 (was $180) for $27 off MSRP. Though the money off here isn't too extensive, this is still one of the best SSDs for gaming at an aggressive price point.

We think overall, however, that the 2TB option here is the far better buy at double the storage space and lower price-per-gigabyte, should you have the extra scratch for it.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB with heatsink | $500 $280.49 at Amazon

Save $219.50 - This is the cheapest price that we have ever seen the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB with heatsink, and it's exceptional value for money given the performance. We hardly ever see Gen 4.0 drives capable of these sequential speeds at the $280 mark, so this PS5 SSD is well worth considering today.



Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB with heatsink | $180 $152.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - Despite the discount not being too extensive, this is one of the more competitive rates on a 1TB PS5 heatsink model on the market right now, especially considering the sequential rates.



