Netflix teases Nadia’s return in new stills from Russian Doll Season 2

Netflix has finally released new stills from the upcoming second season of Russian Doll.

The official Twitter account for the streaming app tweeted four new stills along with the caption, "Season 2. What a concept."

The new stills tease the return of Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) and introduce Annie Murphy’s new character who has yet to be named.

Season one follows a Nadia who gets stuck in a time loop that forces her to relive her 36th birthday wherein she repeatedly dies and starts the night over again. While trying to figure out what’s happening, she meets Alan, another man who is stuck in a time loop of his own. The season was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne’s performance.

Season 2. What a concept. @russiandoll pic.twitter.com/698uEIIa1dFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Season two will take place four years after Nadia and Alan managed to successfully escape the time loop in season one. The pair will dive deep into their pasts and discover something much worse than reliving their own deaths through a brand new (and unexpected) time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most famous locations. Much like its predecessor, the season will explore existential crises using humor and sci-fi elements. The experience is fascinating at first, as the portal spans multiple eras and never seems to stop expanding, but the two find themselves trapped once again.

