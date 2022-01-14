Rumours of a Superman game from Gotham Knights developer resurface with new job listing

Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros Montreal has revealed it's working on a new game, reigniting speculation about a potential Superman project.

Earlier today, Twitter user Faizan Shaikh noted that a job description for a Senior Gameplay AI Programmer on WB Montreal's careers page mentioned a new game. "WB Games Montreal, a division of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), seeks a Senior Gameplay AI Programmer to work with its game development team responsible for a new AAA title," the job description reads.

This isn't the first time a new game from the Gotham Knights developer has been linked to. Last year in June, WB Montreal confirmed that it was working on a brand new DC-related game, revealing the new project through a similar job listing. Shortly thereafter, a leaker actually claimed that this project was none other than a Superman game.

It's interesting to note that this leaker has a pretty intriguing track record, accurately claiming that Rocksteady was working on a Suicide Squad game before Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was unveiled. The leaker appears to have some insight into DC's interactive efforts, which leads to the fascinating prospect of a big-budget Superman game actually being in development from a renowned developer already attached to the comicbook universe.

Still, it's worth remembering this new project is likely at least a few years away from being made public by the developer. Until then, we'll have Gotham Knights to look forward to later this year, which is bringing four-player action to the DC universe, as well as Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a similarly four-player co-op action game starring the unlikely antiheroes.

