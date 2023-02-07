RTX 40-Series gaming PC deals are starting to hit the shelves

We've been waiting for this day, and it's finally here - RTX 40-Series gaming PC deals are hitting the shelves right now. Of course, none of these rigs are cheap, but if you're a keen early adopter with plenty of cash to splash these are the first major discounts we've seen.

Today's offers have landed on a suite of CLX SET configurations at Best Buy, with the cheapest model coming in at $3,079.99 (opens in new tab) for an RTX 4080 machine. That's $310 off the original MSRP - it's not the heaviest discount in the world and our wallets are still cringing looking at the final price, but it's excellent to see such a powerful configuration already dropping its cost.

If you're investing, though, you might want to take today's gaming PC deals luck a little further. RTX 4090 machines are hitting the shelves at a hair under $4,000 right now. This Ryzen 9 7950X configuration, for example, is available for $3,949.99 (opens in new tab) - $440 off the $4,389 MSRP. Considering this machine is running off components found in the best gaming PCs on the market (and bleeding edge ones at that), that's a remarkable turn of events.

It's been fun to marvel at these early savings, but if you're not too keen on splashing the cash right now there's even more good news. As we see more and more gaming PC deals hitting at the latest components, so too will we see discounts on the previous generation. That means RTX 30-Series gaming PCs are looking particularly strong right now as well - take this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i running an RTX 3060 and Intel i7-12700 processor for $999.99 (was $1,399.99) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) for example.

You'll find all these gaming PC deals just below and plenty more of our favorites from across the web further down the page as well.

Today's best gaming PC deals

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i RTX 3060 gaming PC | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - If you want to push your play a little further, but don't want to break into four-figure numbers, this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is particularly well placed right now. You're saving $400 on that $1,399.99 MSRP and scoring yourself an RTX 3060 rig for just $999.99. Features: Intel i7-12700 | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD



CLX - SET RTX 4080 gaming PC | $3,389.99 $3,079.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - Today's cheapest offer at Best Buy sends you home with an RTX 4080 rig packing a Ryzen 9 7900X processor and bags of both RAM and storage for a hair over $3,000. That's a full $310 off the original $3,389.99 cost and excellent value considering the still excellent power under the hood. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 4TB HDD



CLX - SET RTX 4080 gaming PC | $3,949.99 $3,619.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 - Looking to pump even more power out of your RTX 4080? This configuration packs in double the RAM for $3,619.99 - $330 off the list price. With a boosted Ryzen 9 7950X and 6TB of HDD storage space on top of your 1TB SSD this is an all-singing machine seeing one of its first discounts. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X | RTX 4080 | 64GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 6TB HDD



CLX - SET RTX 4090 gaming PC | $4,389.99 $3,949.99 at Best Buy

Save $440 - Bumping things up into the world of the RTX 4090, this $440 discount on the Ryzen 9 7950X model is bringing that $4K+ MSRP down to $3,949.99. It's still not cheap by any means, but this is cutting edge power we're talking about. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X | RTX 4090 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 4TB HDD



CLX - SET RTX 4090 gaming PC| $4,599.99 $4,219.99 at Best Buy

Save $380 - This is the big one. If you're looking to step away from AMD CPUs, this Intel i9 13900KF model is $380 off in Best Buy's latest gaming PC deals. Packing a massive 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD / 6TB HDD storage combo, this will see you through years of gaming to come. Features: Intel Core i9 13900KF | RTX 4090 | 64GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 6TB HDD



More of today's best gaming PC deals

If you're after something a little cheaper there are plenty more offers on the shelves. Between the best Alienware gaming PCs and super cheap RTX 3060 gaming PC deals we're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our favorite models just below.

