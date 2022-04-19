This RTX 3080 Ti PC has been hit with a very rare discount

Amazon's gaming PC deals are currently offering up an RTX 3080 Ti machine at a rate that we hardly ever see.

You can get your hands on the iBuyPower Pro gaming PC, complete with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, a 12th-gen i7 CPU, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for only $2,699.99 (was $3,000). That's a $300 saving. We barely ever see RTX 3080 Ti PCs for under the $3,000 range, let alone rigs running such cutting-edge hardware, such as one of the best CPUs for gaming. As far as futureproofed machines go for 4K excellence, this one fits the bill - and then some.

This is the lowest-ever rate that we're able to verify on this particular iBuyPower Pro configuration at the world's largest online retailer, beating out the previous cheapest rate by a full $150. Prior to this price drop, the rig stood rigidly at MSRP, so now is the ideal time to invest in hardware befitting the best gaming PCs for less. iBuyPower is one of the more established brands you can buy from, too.

Alternatively, should this build be a little out of your price range, then we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals and best cheap gaming laptop deals, with options beginning at below the $700-mark for more humble hardware offers.

Today's best gaming PC deal

iBuyPower Pro (RTX 3080 Ti) | $3,000 $2,699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Taking the already competitive asking price and knocking $300 off the MSRP takes this RTX 3080 Ti build down to incredibly aggressive territory. We've barely ever see machines of this spec sell around the $2,700 mark, and those few that have usually aren't running the latest CPUs. Features: Intel Core i7-12700KF, RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NMVe SSD.



