Where to buy RTX 3070: stock most likely to appear at these stores next for the elusive graphics card

If you're on the hunt for the best RTX 3070 price or to see who exactly has any RTX 3070 stock, then we are here to help - as much as is possible anyway. Nvidia's RTX 3070 cards released earlier this year and while it wasn't as messy as the previous hardware launches, stock did seem to be very fleeting. However, we've rounded up your best bets of finding stock right here so check out the links below right now to see if you can snag one at a retailer. Don't forget to check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals roundup.

If retailers have been sitting on some stock, then the Black Friday gaming deals would be a great chance to unleash it. And if you don't have any luck at the stores for the card alone, but do need a new upgrade generally, Dell has knocked some money off this lovely Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC with an RTX 3070 installed already.

However. Given it's the year 2020 and that there's previous form with the year's other hardware releases - like the launch ofWe'd also recommend taking a look at the latest RTX 3080 prices, or trying to find RTX 3090 stock too. Stock is basically non-existent at most stores though. Still, we've rounded up some of the picks of the day that are certainly still worth a try, as well as the best places to try direct at retailers.

As a quick refresh, the RTX 3070 is the smallest sibling of the new 30-series family sporting Nvidia's new Ampere architecture and the newest and biggest in their graphics cards line ups. It offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 5888 CUDA cores to power it. This results in performance that will outdo the RTX 2080Ti card and crushes it's 20-series partner, the RTX 2070. At a price tag of just $499, this is frankly ridiculous and great, great value for money.

While it might not get the attention of the flashier port the numbers of the 3080 and the 3090, we think the RTX 3070 is a real show-stopper here; it offers an affordable premium graphics card that will successfully bridge the 1440p - 4K faultline, and have the power to back it up without compromise. At just $499, it's a great proposition. That is until the rumored RTX 3060 gets announced (this might offer an even better level of performance-to-price value).

The 2080Ti card - and the others - that stand on our best graphics cards will be quaking in their boots at the 30-series beasts, and even the 3070 could earn a place on there given what it offers for bang to buck value and next-gen performance.

