Rosario Dawson first brought Ahsoka Tano to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2, and the actor will soon be back for her own Disney Plus show, which starts streaming later this year.

Dawson has already had quite the journey with her character, then, but, as she explains in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22, she has hopes for the future, too.

When TF asks if she sees a lot more to explore with the character, Dawson responds, "I mean, I do, and I hope [Filoni] does." You can see an exclusive image from the show above, showing Dawson's Ahsoka with Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla.

As part of the Star Wars roadmap outlined at Celebration, Filoni will be directing his first live-action feature, which is set to be a conclusion wrapping up the events of the live-action series set during the New Republic era like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and, of course, Ahsoka.

"I really marvel at Dave's journey, and I'm so happy for him and proud of him," says Dawson. "I've loved him as a fan, and now, having had the chance to be on set with him daily and work with him, and pick his brain, and him being my own personal encyclopaedia for everything Star Wars and beyond – it's just been a marvel."

From Dawson's breathless praise, it doesn't sound like this is a Master/Padawan relationship that will end in tatters anytime soon. "I think he's one of the greatest I've ever worked with in this medium and in this space," she says. "And I hope that he continues to bring Ahsoka along. Because he's been very loyal to her over the years, and she to him. That's not going away any time soon. So any kind of way and iteration that I can keep working with Dave, and being inspired by him, and challenging him when I can – it would be awesome."

Ahsoka starts streaming this August 23. This is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Netflix thriller Heart of Stone on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below:

