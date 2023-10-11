Is Roblox cross platform on PS4 and PS5 is a reasonable question to ask, now that the hugely popular game creation and sharing system has finally arrived on PlayStation consoles. One of the key selling points for it is being able to enjoy experiences together with friends, so once you've downloaded Roblox on PS5 or PS4 you'll naturally want to know if you can team up with buddies on the same platform as you. The good news is that this is a standard feature with no set up required, so here's everything you need to know about Roblox cross platform play on PS4, PS5, and beyond.

Can you play Roblox cross platform on PS4 and PS5?

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Because there is no native PS5 version of the game, everyone on PlayStation will be using the PS4 version, which means you can play Roblox cross platform on PS4 and PS5 automatically as it's the same game. More broadly, Roblox is inherently crossplay compatible across all formats, as it just provides the access route to each individual experience, which means you can play with others on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

One thing you can't do at the moment is use Roblox chat on PS5 or PS4, as this functionality hasn't been implemented in the console versions of the game yet. However, this is a known issue that the developers are working on, so that situation should change at some point.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.