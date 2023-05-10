Robert Rodriguez reflects on his Star Wars experience

Robert Rodriguez has looked back on his Star Wars experience so far – and by the sounds of it, he's loved every minute. Rodriguez executive produced The Book of Boba Fett and also helmed three episodes, and he directed one episode of The Mandalorian season 2.

Total Film and GamesRadar+ met with Rodriguez to talk about Hypnotic, his mind-bending new thriller starring Ben Affleck. We also asked Rodriguez about The Book of Boba Fett, and it's safe to say the director looks back very fondly on his time in the galaxy far, far away.

"I loved working on that one, and Mandalorian was just the most fun I could ever have making anything," Rodriguez tells us. "Because, also, it was right during COVID. Nobody was filming, so I would have just been sitting at home, and instead I got to go play with Star Wars characters. [Laughs] It was just a blast. John Favreau and Dave Filoni were just the best partners, they came up with all these incredible stories."

Rodriguez also found working within the galaxy's sandbox a particularly immersive experience. "It felt like being a kid, but the magic doesn't go away," he says. "Even though you know how it's done, you see puppets and you see the strings, it still blows your mind. It's all from the world. They have so many artists that were on the original Star Wars movies that it doesn't lose its look. And so you could walk on a set and you'd feel like you were right there. I wouldn't trade that for anything. It was super fun, super exciting."

In the same conversation, the director also confirmed that Alita: Battle Angel sequel talks have happened with producers James Cameron and Jon Landau.

