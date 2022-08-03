Road House reboot with Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed at Amazon as new cast members announced

The reboot of cult classic Road House is full steam ahead at Amazon Prime Video, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) confirms. Jake Gyllenhaal will lead the cast as a former UFC fighter turned bouncer at a roadhouse bar in the Florida Keys. However, he soon finds out something sinister is going on in the local community.

No Time To Die’s Billy Magnussen will also star in the movie, along with The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. Rounding out the cast are Lukas Gage, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hannah Love Lanier, Arturo Castro, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, and Dominique Columbus.

Doug Liman, who previously directed The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow, will helm the movie. "I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy," he said. "And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role." The Nice Guys’ Anthony Bagarozzi and Jekyll’s Charles Mondry are writing the script.

The remake is a reimagining of the 1989 action movie starring Patrick Swayze which follows a bouncer at a roadside bar attempting to protect a small town from a corrupt businessman. The original also starred Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch, and Ben Gazzara.

The new version has already made some changes to the script. The story has been uprooted from Missouri to Florida while Gyllenhaal’s character is a former UFC fighter, while the Swayze version left the lead's past a bit more mysterious.

While we wait for Road House to arrive, check out the best Amazon movies and the best Amazon shows for what to stream right now.