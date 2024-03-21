How to get Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin quick

Rise of the Ronin Silver Coins are the most valuable currency in play - unlike regular money, you can't sell anything to obtain Silver Coins, they have to be earned through tasks or clever play of some sort, and not just dumping all your old armor and swords at the feet of a blacksmith. Silver Coins also serve as a way to buy some of Rise of the Ronin's best items, but obviously you have to be a lot more careful about how you spend them, as it may take a while before you get them back. With that in mind, we've gone through the game to find out the fastest way to get Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin - and if you're determined to do so, we recommend going hunting for cats.

How to farm Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin quickly (Image: © Koei Tecmo) The fastest way to farm Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin by my experience of the game was, by far and away, finding cats in the overworld. Searching for cats is one of the game's many side quest collectibles, and while there's a finite amount in the game, there's dozens of them across the map. Not only that, but it's really easy for them to start being marked on the map passively, simply as you complete regions and wander close to them. If you have a bunch of cats marked, fast travel nearby and go and pet them - each one you do will earn you three Silver Coins. If you're not sure about where they are, mark them on the map with a custom icon - it'll narrow down their location perfectly on your HUD.

Three Coins might not sound like a lot, but what's important is the speed at which Silver Coins are earned. Most quests and missions in Rise of the Ronin do give Silver Coins as a reward, so you can always accrue them just by playing the game, but players might spend fifteen minutes completing a quest just to get a reward of four or five Coins at the end. Whereas just cleaning up the cats, I obtained fifteen Silver Coins in barely a couple of minutes, and there was no risk, challenge or danger of being reset.

