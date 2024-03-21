The Rise of the Ronin fast travel system is done via checkpoints called Veiled Edge Banners, as well as certain other key locations like the player's longhouse. Fast travel in Rise of the Ronin is something you'll definitely want to make use of - it's a big map, and certain important vendors, characters and quest locations will be miles back where you've already been. If you're not inclined to ride back on your own power, here's how to fast travel in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin Fast Travel explained

The Fast Travel system in Rise of the Ronin is pretty simple, becoming accessible not long after players reach the open world section in the wake of the tutorial. You'll have encountered the Veiled Edge Banners that serve as checkpoints before now, but from this point on these Banners are scattered all over the world, marked with a white X on the map. When a player finds and raises one, it becomes a fast travel point. To use it from that point on, you can just hover the cursor over it in the map and press the X button on the PS5 controller to be brought straight there. There'll also be certain key locations, like the Longhouse and major landmarks, that work this way as well.

Some Banners need to be earned, with enemies in the area causing a "Public Order" issue. If this is the case, the Veiled Edge Banner cannot be raised until the enemies nearby are dealt with (they'll be marked on the map with a red dot).

If there is no active fast travel point where you want to go, the second best option is to use your horse, which actually comes with an Auto-Run feature - hover your cursor over the place you want to go in the map, press L2, and select "Set Auto-Run Destination". Your horse will automatically start travelling along paths and roads towards that point.

