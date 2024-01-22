Andrew Scott is conning his way around '60s Italy in first teaser for new Netflix series Ripley

The first teaser trailer for new Netflix series Ripley is here – and Andrew Scott is taking on the role of unscrupulous conman Tom Ripley.

Based on the Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith, the series is a new take on the tale made famous by the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon in the titular role.

"You're a very hard man to find," a man tells Scott's Ripley as the black-and-white teaser begins. "No address, phone, office." We see Tom constantly on the move – in train stations, walking down cobbled streets, and on the canals of Venice.

We also get a glimpse of two other key players: Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the object of Ripley's obsession who was played by Jude Law in the movie, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Dickie's girlfriend, who was played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the film.

The series is written and directed by Steven Zaillian, who was the creator of the HBO series The Night Of, starring John Turturro, Riz Ahmed, and Michael Kenneth Williams, and whose screenwriting credits also include Gangs of New York, American Gangster, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Per Netflix's synopsis, "Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early '60s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder."

Ripley arrives on Netflix on April 4.