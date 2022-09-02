Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule: when is episode 1 airing on Adult Swim and E4?

Rick and Morty returns for its sixth season this Sunday and, given how the previous season ended, the premiere is going to be must-watch TV.

So, when and where can you watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 1? Don’t worry, there aren’t any surprise episode drops this time. Below, we’ll run you through the air time for the premiere in the US – and fill you in on what’s happening in the UK. Spoilers: set your alarms if you want to watch it as soon as it airs.

When is Rick and Morty season 6 episode 1 airing?

(Image credit: Adult Swim/Channel 4)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 1 is airing on Sunday, September 4 on Adult Swim. It’s on at 8:00PM Pacific/11:00 PM Eastern.

In the UK, it’s being simulcast at E4 on Monday, September 5 at 4:00 AM BST. It’ll then available to stream on the All4 service. If you’d rather catch it again on TV, it’ll be shown on September 11 at 10:00 PM BST.

Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

You’re probably already sweating about the sixth season being split into two, aren’t you? As far as we know, that’s not the case this time around. We expect season 6 to last for 10 episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 11:00 PM on Adult Swim. Here’s the schedule in full – though plans may change. Keep checking back for more news as we get it.

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 1: “Solaris” – September 4 (September 5 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2: September 11 (September 12 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3: September 18 (September 19 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 4: September 25 (September 26 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 5: October 2 (October 3 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 6: October 9 (October 10 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 7: October 16 (October 17 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 8: October 23 (October 24 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 9: October 30 (October 31 in the UK)

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 10: November 6 (November 7 in the UK)

