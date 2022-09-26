Returning Cyberpunk 2077 players get pelted in the feels after Edgerunners

Cyberpunk 2077 players are being pelted in the feels after watching Edgerunners and returning to the RPG. Be warned: there are spoilers for Cyberpunk Edgerunners here!

Earlier this month, Cyberpunk Edgerunners introduced us to a new cast of characters in Night City, many of which are now beloved by fans of the game far and wide. Now though, players can't help but get a little teary eyed when returning to Cyberpunk 2077 after watching the anime, sort of like that "everywhere I go, I see his face" Spider-Man meme.

There's a few good reasons for Cyberpunk 2077 players getting emotional. If you didn't know, you can find a litany of in-game items relating to David, Lucy, and Rebecca from Edgerunners in the game, including the likes of Rebecca's hefty shotgun, and David's stylish jacket, as well as a drink dedicated to the latter in The Afterlife bar.

Yep, that sure will cause leaks from players' optic outputs. The fact that basically every character in Edgerunners has either a brutally sad (Rebecca) or quietly melancholy ending (Lucy) doesn't help matters, and only spurs on the feelings of anguish Cyberpunk 2077 players are now experiencing.

The creation just above has gone down an absolute treat with Cyberpunk 2077 players, racking up over 12,000 upvotes on the game's dedicated subreddit. It's not the only popular creation to come of the new anime, as one talented fan drew up an entire comic, where Rebecca gets the happy ending she deserves. That's a big turnaround for a character who was nearly axed from the entire show.

Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith also gave the new anime series his seal of approval earlier this month.