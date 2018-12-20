Respawn is hiring for a new Titanfall something, potentially Titanfall 3

Titanfall 2 was a very good , very weakly marketed game which didn't sell well, in no small part due to the bad timing of its release. Nevertheless, as our sister site PC Gamer reports, developer Respawn Entertainment is in the process of expanding its Titanfall development team. For what exactly, we don't know yet, but we do know that Respawn is working on more than just Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , so Titanfall 3 is at least a possibility.

Respawn's careers page currently lists 15 Titanfall-related positions, ranging from senior level designer to network engineer to a 12-month contract position as a developer support analyst. The oldest position, senior graphics software engineer, was first listed on April 30, 2018. The most recent, senior technical animator, was listed last week on December 15. And that's just the open positions. Titanfall 3 is not directly mentioned in any of these job listings, nor do they specify what exactly successful applicants will be working on, but it certainly looks like Respawn is battening down the hatches for something big.

The listing for senior level designer calls for someone who can "research subject matter relating to the design objective" and "own level designs from conception to the final stages of polish," which suggests new levels are in the early stage of production. Similarly, the listing for senior network engineer says the best applicant will "work with our designers to implement new systems." Respawn is also looking for a senior game designer who will develop "new gameplay events that keep the game exciting post-launch."

This is all pretty standard studio jargon, and betting on job listings like these is kind of like following a trail of moss in the hope that it does actually point north. But the abundance of terms like "new systems" and "new gameplay events" does point to a sizable, standalone follow-up to Titanfall 2. Does Titanfall 3 look more likely than ever? You betcha. Even so, take all this with a grain of salt.