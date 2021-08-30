Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City images give our first look at Leon, Claire, and more

New images of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City give us our first look at the STARS of the film in action, as well as the rest of the principal cast.

The images from IGN introduce Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Chad Rook as Richard Aiken, and Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor.

First look at Resident Evil : Welcome To Raccoon City, an upcoming movie based on RE1+2https://t.co/b84fv8vXDJInterview with director Johannes Robertshttps://t.co/sBUzhef8WV pic.twitter.com/Uos4AQ5szcAugust 30, 2021 See more

The film directed by Johannes Roberts, who previously headed 47 Meters Down, and The Strangers: Prey at Night tells an original story that broadly encompasses the events of the first two games. If it follows those games closely, we can expect most of the film to unfold in the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the almost-as-enigmatic Raccoon City police station. Roberts explained in an accompanying interview with IGN that it was just as important to get those locations right as it was for the characters

"We worked hand-in-hand with Capcom on this movie... to the point that we actually got blueprints from them on the designs of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon police station in order to recreate them as perfectly as we could," Roberts said. "We even have the exact artwork up on the mansion walls. Capcom saw it for the first time the other day and was so happy and excited. And that - as a nerd - made me so happy and excited!"