Rebel Moon star teases "epic" movie and talks working with Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon star Cleopatra Coleman has teased the upcoming sci-fi movie and revealed what it's been like working with director Zack Snyder.

"There’s really not much that I can say, but I will say that Zack is another director that really enjoys what he does," Coleman told Collider (opens in new tab). "He comes at it with such enthusiasm, he’s camera operating, he’s in the trenches with everyone, and it’s a fantastical world that he’s created. I think people are gonna really love the action. The actors worked extremely hard on the stunts and it’s going to look really beautiful. It’s gonna be epic. That’s all I can really say. I can’t give it away."

The Dopesick and Infinity Pool actor's character still remains under wraps, but we know that the movie will follow the inhabitants of a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets.

The movie started life as a pitch for a potential Star Wars film, with the idea of being Snyder's darker take on the galaxy far, far away. Nearly 10 years later, the movie is now coming to Netflix and Part 2 is also on the way. As well as directing, Snyder wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad.

Rebel Moon is set to hit Netflix on December 22. While we wait, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies that you can stream right now.