Razer's Halo Infinite gear comes with in-game rewards - pre-orders now open

If you've ever wished your Razer setup was just a little more Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor-esque, you're in luck: Razer has just announced a new line of Halo Infinite-inspired gear, coating the Kaira Pro headset, DeathAdder V2 mouse, and BlackWidow V3 keyboard in the Master Chief's pale green. The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse pad is also getting in on the action with a smokey gray outline of the armor itself.

You'll also receive exclusive in-game benefits for playing with some UNSC gear. The Kaira Pro headset and BlackWidow V3 come with the Deathly Poison armor and weapon coatings respectively, a Fangs emblem is available with the DeathAdder V2, and you can claim five challenge swaps with the Goliathus Extended pad as well.

Bundle up: pre-order the Razer BlackWidow V3, DeathAdder V2, and Goliathus Extended from GameStop and save $40

Pre-order from Razer from September 27.

The complete collection will launch on October 21, 2021, however, you can currently pre-order both the mouse, keyboard, and mat from GameStop. If you're looking to pick up all three of these early items, it's worth noting that you can also bundle together and grab all your equipment for $299.99. That's a $40 saving compared to the stacked individual costs which come to $339.97. The full arsenal will also be available for pre-order at Razer from September 27.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 comes fully prepped with green switches and a beaten aesthetic perfect for waging war. You're getting all the benefits of Razer's latest deck here, as well as a sweet design including that all-important custom escape button.

Note: The Razer BlackWidow V3 Halo edition will ship on October 21.

Featuring the clean lines of Master Chief's armor itself, as well as that bright RGB 117 in place of the Razer logo, the DeathAdder V2 also adds a little orange to the aesthetic. That comes in the form of the additional programmable buttons on each side, but you're still getting the same Razer Focus 20K sensor and five onboard memory profiles.

Things are a little more subdued on the Razer Goliathus Extended mouse pad. Sure, you're still getting over 16.8 million color options in the RGB lighting around the perimeter, but a solid grey background with a wisp of armor design makes for an understated design that will look great on any desktop.

While the Halo Infinite Razer Kaira Pro isn't currently available for pre-order, you'll be able to put your name down from September 27. You're getting those impressive TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and an exclusive armor coating to boot here.

Halo Infinite will finally launch on December 8, 2021. If you're still searching for Xbox Series X stock, it's worth noting that Razer isn't the only ones jumping on the limited edition design. Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders are difficult to come by, but we're bringing you all the latest updates on stock as they come in.

