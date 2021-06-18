Razer's Father's Day gaming gift deals include up to 65% off PC gaming kit

There's plenty of Father's Day gaming discounts happening currently at the Razer store website, where you can save up to 65% off of selected items of Razer brand gear.

Everything's covered; see heavy reductions on everything from headsets to headphones and - of course - a range of Razer keyboards and mice seeing heavy reductions throughout the site, including the perennially popular Huntsman keyboard and Deathadder V2 gaming mouse.

If your dad prefers to play things portably, Razer has him covered as well, with massive savings on the company's Blade line of gaming laptops - up to $600 off MSRP of the brand's 15 Base Model and Pro 17 variant - both featuring the RTX 20-series GPU line.

Father's Day gaming deals at Razer

Razer Store | Father's Day Promotion - up to 65% off

There's plenty of products to choose from in the Father's Day Razer sale that is of note. In particular - should your dad prefer to game on the phone these days - the Razer Raiju is an astounding $50 (down from $150 RRP). Even better, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are just shy of 50% off at $54.99 (reduced from $100). Whatever their preference, there should be something there for just about anyone.

Razer Gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base Model 4K OLED | $2,300 $1,699.99 at Razer

A quick glance at the specs of this machine and it's easy to see where the MSRP came from. Featuring not only an RTX 2070 - 8GB GPU - but also a 4K OLED display at 60Hz. There's little argument that can be made for its power output, though Blade laptops are equally known for their looks and lightweight design - especially in comparison to some other brands. If you're after something to game comfortably in 4K and have the money to spend, this is a great way to reign in next-gen. Also, it comes in Mercury White, as opposed to Razer's traditional black and green color scheme - to stand out a little more.

Razer Blade Pro 17 | $3,200 $2,899.99 at Razer

For those less interested in high resolutions but demand the absolute frame rates for gaming, the Pro 17 is more so tailored to you. This model trades the already mighty 2070 Super for the mega-charged 2080 Super Max-Q; able to decimate any game you throw its way at max settings. What's more, it's not just a bump up from 60Hz to 120Hz, but a monstrous 300Mhz for laser-like twitch precision. If frames are more your speed than 4K, this could be your PC of choice this Father's Day.



If you're interested in shopping around a little bit more, we've got all manner of helpful guides to help inform your purchase, including the upcoming best Prime Day laptop deals and a full buying guide on the best gaming laptops. If you'd like to dig deeper into Blade territory - no problem - we've also rounded up the best Razer laptops too.