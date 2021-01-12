Razer face mask is real and comes with built-in microphone and RGB lighting

The Razer face mask is, somehow, real and has been dubbed Project Hazel.

The gaming tech manufacture describes it as the "world's smartest face mask," and was revealed today by the manufacturer during CES 2021. The mask sports an N95 medical-grade respirator, using detachable and active ventilators plus Smart Pods which regulate the airflow through to the user wearing the mask. Additionally, the Smart Pods filter out at least 95% of airborne particles.

Project Hazel masks also take advantage of Razer's brand new VoiceAmp Technology (it's so new that the patent is still pending). This actually uses a built-in microphone to enhance your voice to those nearby, meaning you can maintain a socially-distanced conversation while out and about. Don't worry about the microphone losing its charge too quickly though, because it can be charged within its own wireless box. Oh, and it also comes with RGB lighting, because of course it does.

As you might have guessed, Project Hazel isn't available for purchase right now. The smart mask concept, in general, is still undergoing "rigorous testing" by Razer, which hopes that it can be the driving force behind the company's commitment public health and safety.

This announcement from Razer was made at CES 2021, the ongoing technology showcase uniting companies from around the world, which also saw Sony announce a slew of release dates last night.

