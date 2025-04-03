JLab and MrBeast have collaborated on a surprisingly cheap gaming headset

JLab and MrBeast have collaborated to release the JLab Gaming x MrBeast Nightfall headset, a themed version of the audio brand's flagship gaming pair of cups. From an over 351 million subscribed YouTube channel to toys and chocolate bars, this brand-new wired pair of cups doesn't feel that out of the blue. In fact, I'm surprised it took this long for an audio brand to team up with MrBeast, especially as an online personality who's got their own Fortnite skin and YouTube channel under their belt.



The JLab x MrBeast Nightfall headset isn't going to be a contender for one of the best gaming headsets any time soon. Essentially, the brands have collaborated to produce a budget pair of wired cups aimed towards young fans who don't mind missing out on Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity and just want to show off their love of the YouTuber - which is totally fine.

JLab Gaming X MrBeast Nightfall wired headset | $29.99 at Walmart

The JLab Gaming X MrBeast Nightfall gaming headset has landed exclusively at Walmart. For just $29.99, you can get a wired headset that's compatible with the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles (via the 3.5mm aux cable) and shows off your love of the monumentally popular YouTuber. Despite being on the cheap side, this version of the Nightfall headset packs in JLab's 50mm Neodymium Magnet drivers, spatial audio support, and a Flip-Up to Mute microphone for chatting to friends online. Buy it if: ✅ You need a budget-friendly headset

✅ Comfort is key Don't buy it if: ❌ You want Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options

❌ You're expecting premium features

However, the team at JLab and MrBeast still managed to pack in spatial audio support, a TeamSpeak Certified microphone, and 50mm Neodymium Magnet audio drivers, all for under $30 - which is impressive as far as kid-friendly budget wired headsets go. Better yet, there's no need to pre-order as the JLab Gaming x MrBeast Nightfall headset is available right now from Walmart, and we have all you need to know to get yours below.

The JLab Gaming and MrBeast Nightfall gaming headset may be another product in a long line of MrBeast-branded merchandise, but both JLab and MrBeast's team have gone the extra mile to ensure this headset doesn't feel like just a soulless cash grab. The aesthetic of these budget cups is entirely on brand, thanks to their black transparent plastic cups and percing blue and pink MrBeast logos.



I'll be the first to admit, I'm not a die-hard MrBeast fan, but I am at least a fan of the way this headset fully utilizes the MrBeast licencing. Even the mesh fabric protecting the inner workings of the headset is decked out in that unmistakable 'MrBeast' blue, with 'Beast x JLab' text printed on it for an extra bit of flair. The accompanying headband, which can be swapped out for an all-black look instead, also features a pink and blue patterned design, which makes the headset more colorful and eye-catching than the standard Nightfall line.



Bryan Waddell, the VP of Marketing and interim CMO of MrBeast's Feastables brand, shared in the press release that this headset is "not just about the look" and that this brand-new collaboration "delivers killer audio performance that gamers will love.



With JLab's 50mm Neodymium Magnet audio drivers in tow, that's surely to be the case. My everyday pair of cups is currently JLab's JBuds Lux ANC over-ear headphones, and I'm still impressed by the audio punch its drivers pack in, and they only come equipped with their 40mm drivers. But I'll have to test the Jlab Gaming x MrBeast Nightfall headset for myself to see just how good they actually sound.

(Image credit: JLab Audio)

If you (or your kids) need an affordable gaming headset and you happen to be a MrBeast fan, this headset could do the job. Not only does it look and sound the part, but it's also sporting a TeamSpeak Certified near-field directional condenser microphone to provide an affordable method of chatting away to friends.



You can grab the JLab Gaming and MrBeast Nightfall wired gaming headset exclusively from Walmart for $30 from April 3. For now, this isn't for the UK fans but I'll be sure to update this page if that changes.

