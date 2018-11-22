Razer DeathAdder Elite, one of the best gaming mice, is 40% off ($40 at Walmart)

Kicking off today, the Razer DeathAdder Elite will be available at a huge discount ahead of Black Friday. At $49.99 from Walmart or Amazon (down from $69.99), the DeathAdder Elite is a great deal, a quality, high-performance gaming mouse with an efficient, precise 16,000 DPI optical sensor.

The DeathAdder Elite gives you the precision control you need to score headshots in the most demanding PC shooters, and has a comfortable form factor that fits snugly in your palm. It also comes with Razer's suite of RGB lighting and effects to add a little dazzle to your desktop, if you're so inclined, and Razer's durable mechanical switches. It's one of the best Black Friday game deals you'll see this year.

If you're looking for a great gaming mouse the DeathAdder Elite is a really attractive option: it doesn't overload you with a massive number of extraneous extra buttons or functions, but instead finds a happy medium between functionality and comfort. It's got a great grippy plastic surface, a pair of well positioned and perfectly raised side buttons, and a pleasantly clicky mouse wheel that rolls quickly but that you're unlikely to push by accident. It's also got a welcome pair of buttons for adjusting the DPI, so instead of having to click through every setting you adjust up or down on the fly. Unless you're looking for a mouse with a huge number of additional buttons for strategy titles, the DeathAdder Elite is a fantastic all-around choice, and a steal at this price.

