This RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $400 off in Amazon's gaming laptop deals

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced model sees a huge discount during the gaming laptop deals at Amazon today.

Right now, you can get a Razer Blade 15 Advanced model featuring an RTX 3070 GPU, 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and a 360Hz display for only $2,299.99 (discounted from $2,700) for a massive $400 off the MSRP. This gaming laptop deal marks the first time that this Razer Blade 15 Advanced configuration has been discounted so heavily. It previously received a small discount, around the $2,620 mark in December. There's never been a better time to get your hands on one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

We'll be the first to admit that the best Razer laptops do not typically run cheap, and while you can get your hands on more affordable RTX 3070 laptops, you will be missing out on the brand's exceptional build quality and super-sleek aluminum chassis. While it's not the cheapest we've ever seen the Razer Blade 15 Advanced before, that configuration featured a 10th gen intel CPU for $1,799.99, this newer model is running the 11th gen i7 CPU for much faster performance.

It's fair to say, given the hardware inside, that this machine will blitz through the latest games in its native resolution easily. With that said, we're also rounding up some of the best cheap gaming laptop deals around as well, should you be after something a little more modest.

Today's best Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX 3070) | $2,700 $2,299.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 model with an 11th gen i7 CPU. There has never been such a deep discount on this configuration before, so now could be the best time to invest in high-end PC hardware. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen.



We've had a Razer Blade 15 as part of one of our setups for the past year now and have found it to be a powerful and versatile machine for just about anything thrown its way. Considering the construction quality on offer, we can tell you from experience that these machines are incredibly well built, so they're likely to last many years to come.

