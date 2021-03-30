Ratchet & Clank on PS5 is getting a 60FPS update in April

Insomniac Games has announced that 2016's Ratchet & Clank is getting a 60FPS update on PS5 sometime in April.

Ahead of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's June launch, the update makes a strong case for playing or re-playing the original PS4 adventure. In case your gaming budget is running a little tight, worry not: Ratchet & Clank is still free to download on PS4 and PS5 as part of Sony's Play at Home program until March 31. And because I had to double-check my calendar to make sure my eyes weren't deceiving me, March 31 is on Wednesday, just two days from now, so don't delay.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWKMarch 29, 2021 See more

To be clear, the update will only be available for the PS5 version of Ratchet & Clank; as the studio points out on Twitter, "it's not possible to run the game at 60fps on PS4, [the update] needs the PS5's horsepower." Regardless, Ratchet & Clank is a worthy addition to your game library if you're a fan of good old-fashioned platforming fun.

Our 4/5 Ratchet & Clank review from 2016 heaps praise on the graphics, "flat-out fun platforming and combat," and variety of inventive weaponry, and despite making note of a few minor technical hiccups, says the "framerate stays constant even in the most visually intensive, particle-effect-filled battles, and the sight of bolts." Hopefully that puts to rest any worries from PS4 owners about the game's performance on the older hardware, but still, 60FPS on PS5 is sure to be a treat.

