Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie short movie surprise drops on Canadian streaming service

Without any marketing or advertisements preceding it, Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie launched on Canadian streaming service Crave Friday afternoon. The 23-minute short movie tells a new story set in the Ratchet & Clank universe and isn't in the same canon as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

As Twitter user Garen points out, it's hard to tell if this is one of the many TV shows and movies Sony has planned for PlayStation franchises, but it reportedly isn't a sequel or prequel to Rift Apart. PlayStation Lifestyle heard straight from Sony that Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie is a "standalone license special created by Mainframe Studios" with no narrative ties to the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Here's the full synopsis from Crave:

There was ZERO marketing for this. This completely popped out of nowhere. Ratchet & Clank: Life Of Pie. A 23 mins animated short popped up randomly on Crave TV (Canadian Network). Main voices are credited. I'll watch it and keep you all updated. Seems to take place before Rift. pic.twitter.com/aqktfkOaIzFebruary 12, 2021

"While on an inter-galactic pizza run, Ratchet and Clank discover that the diabolical Dr. Nefarious has developed an interdimensional portal device that would allow him to rule the entire multiverse! The intrepid duo spring into action, liberating the 'Portalizer' from Dr. Nefarious and then racing off to securely lock it away in a weapons museum. But along the way, they run into bumbling Captain Qwark, who uses the weapon to accidentally unleash a sentient-pizza-topping mob upon the citizens of Galactic City. It's up to Ratchet and Clank to battle the savory horde and keep the Portalizer out of Dr. Nefarious' evil hands before he uses it to destroy the galaxy!"

The only way to watch Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie right now is through a Crave subscription, which isn't officially available to anyone outside of Canada. Though, it seems like a fairly strong possibility that Sony brings the short to US and UK streaming service, given the global popularity of the Ratchet & Clank series. That said, if you don't mind living on the edge, we have a hunch you'll be able to find the short on YouTube (if you act quickly).

