Rare Nintendo Switch Online bundle includes a free 128GB memory card at Amazon

We rarely see Nintendo Switch Online memberships taking significant discounts, which means Amazon's latest bundle offer is a particularly impressive deal. For just $34.99 you can pick up a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family subscription and a 128GB SanDisk Micro SDXC card - that's the MSRP of the membership by itself.

Whether you look at it as a freebie or a half-price bundle (the memory card itself has a $34.99 MSRP as well), there's some stunning value packed into that Nintendo Switch Online price. Up to eight users can take advantage of online multiplayer, a retro virtual console, cloud saves, and special offers with this subscription. Plus, you're getting one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market with that 128GB of additional space as well.

If you just need to top up your console's storage, it's worth noting that the MicroSDXC card is on sale for $20 at Amazon by itself (usually $34.99). However, if you're not yet subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online we'd heavily recommend investing the extra $15 for the annual membership at this price.

You'll find more information about this Nintendo Switch Online offer just below, but we're rounding up plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well.

12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family membership | SanDisk 128GB memory card | $69.98 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family membership | SanDisk 128GB memory card | $69.98 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - You're getting a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online family membership (worth $34.99), and a SanDisk 128GB microSD card (currently available for $20 but with a $34.99 MSRP) for just $34.99 today. That's a stunning offer - essentially a buy one get one free - not to be missed.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're already subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, you'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals to save some cash just below. Our comparison technology is bringing you the web's lowest prices on some of the best Nintendo Switch memory cards, best Nintendo Switch cases, and more.

If you're after a cheap console, we'd recommend taking a look at the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. However, for those after more savings, we're also rounding up all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals and Nintendo Switch game sales as well.