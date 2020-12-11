Rare Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab gaming chairs are back in stock in the US and up for UK pre-orders

The official Cyberpunk 2077 chairs from Secretlab are coming back in stock after selling out multiple times, and you have a chance to pick one up or pre-order in both the US and the UK - including that sweet direct buy discount. Both the special edition variants of the Omega Model (our current favorite for the competitive best gaming chair category) and the Titan, which is a roomier version of the Omega, are back on the Secretlab store now.

Each chair is upholstered with a distinct, electric yellow PU leather that features the Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the front and the in-game Samurai band logo on the back (just like protagonist V's jacket). Circuit board-style flourishes complete the look, helping the chairs look like the furniture of a techno-dystopian (but very comfortable) future. The guts of the chair are the same as the standard edition, meaning it has all the same customization options to ensure it's the perfect ergonomic fit for your setup.

Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 chairs

Secretlab Titan Cyberpunk 2077: $520 $489 at Secretlab (save $31)

The Titan is the Omega's big sibling, featuring a flatter seat which gives your tush a little more room (and is ideal for sitting cross-legged). The manufacturer's discount from Seatlab will keep your bank account sitting pretty, and if you're in the UK you can lock in your order for when more stock arrives in January now.



I picked up a Secretlab Omega earlier this year and I've never regretted the decision. Don't just take it from me, consult our official Secretlab Omega review for more detail on why it's your best bet for a comfy and durable gaming chair.

If you'd like to check out the full range of excellent Secretlab gaming chairs, including the lovely Softweave selection, head on over to the official Secretlab website.

