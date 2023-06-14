Quick, use this Tears of the Kingdom glitch to fly on a rocket-powered shield before it's patched out

By Jordan Gerblick
published

The latest Tears of the Kingdom movement glitch turns your shield into a hoverboard

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hylian Shield
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glitch has been discovered and it's being used to fly around on a rocket-powered shield.

As demonstrated in this bewildering video from SmallAnt, if you use the popular fuse entanglement exploit and then attach a rocket to a weapon, you can apparently fly around using your shield until you run out of battery. And so long as you consistently interrupt your glitchy flying with some paragliding to recharge your battery, in theory you can fly around forever. Check it out:

See more

SmallAnt confirmed that this nifty trick works on all versions of the game currently, but now that it's out in the wild, it probably won't be long before Nintendo patches it out. After all, a Tears of the Kingdom patch released shortly after launch removed every known variant of the game's duplication glitches. What I'm saying is, if you're keen on flying around in Tears of the Kingdom on a rocket-powered shield - and let's be real, who isn't? - you should absolutely try this one out for yourself before it's too late.

If you aren't much for glitches and exploits, there's still plenty to create in the latest Zelda title while still playing within the game's rules. Just one incredibly impressive example is this Tears of the Kingdom Sims-style home that's far more creative than anything I'm likely to build in the game.

If you think this rocket-powered shield glitch is cool, wait 'til you check out our comprehensive guide to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips and tricks.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.