Quick, use this Tears of the Kingdom glitch to fly on a rocket-powered shield before it's patched out

A new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glitch has been discovered and it's being used to fly around on a rocket-powered shield.

As demonstrated in this bewildering video from SmallAnt, if you use the popular fuse entanglement exploit and then attach a rocket to a weapon, you can apparently fly around using your shield until you run out of battery. And so long as you consistently interrupt your glitchy flying with some paragliding to recharge your battery, in theory you can fly around forever. Check it out:

The newest movement glitch discovered in ToTK is SO COOL pic.twitter.com/EhgtKh8vdVJune 14, 2023 See more

SmallAnt confirmed that this nifty trick works on all versions of the game currently, but now that it's out in the wild, it probably won't be long before Nintendo patches it out. After all, a Tears of the Kingdom patch released shortly after launch removed every known variant of the game's duplication glitches. What I'm saying is, if you're keen on flying around in Tears of the Kingdom on a rocket-powered shield - and let's be real, who isn't? - you should absolutely try this one out for yourself before it's too late.

If you aren't much for glitches and exploits, there's still plenty to create in the latest Zelda title while still playing within the game's rules. Just one incredibly impressive example is this Tears of the Kingdom Sims-style home that's far more creative than anything I'm likely to build in the game.

