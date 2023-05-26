Tears of the Kingdom patch removes every known variant of the game's duplication glitches

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch 1.1.2 has been released, and players are panicking over what appears to be the removal of every item duplication glitch that the community has been able to uncover since launch.

Nintendo's official Tears of the Kingdom patch 1.1.2 notes read feature an audio fix that prevents sound from playing extremely loudly under certain conditions, and a quest fix that prevented players from completing the 'Camera Work in the Depths' quest. In addition to that, the notes state that "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience."

One of those issues, it seems is the Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitches which have been shattering the Hyrulian economy. Players had been refining an early glitch in order to gain extra items, but the reaction to patch 1.1.2 suggests that none of their current methods work anymore.

While many are morning the loss of the glitches, others are pointing out workarounds. It's possible to disable auto-updates on your Switch, for example, while superfans are suggesting that you could simply never quit the game, and therefore never have to update it.

The optimists within the community are also pointing out that several glitches have already been discovered, and given the prevalence of these techniques throughout both Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, this is probably not the last time we've seen Link running round Hyrule with an entire assortment of Master Swords to his name.

If you need a legit way to get some new gear all of a sudden, check out our guide to the best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor.