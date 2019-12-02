Quick! This $299.99 PS4 Pro deal with God of War, Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn is the best we've seen yet

Looking for a PS4 Pro deal this Cyber Monday? Well, Amazon is selling a 1TB PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Complete Edition for just $299. This console almost never dips below $300, and those three games would set you back $51 on their own on Amazon at the moment, so to say this is a strong bundle is a pretty big understatement. However, it's one of Amazon's Lightening Deals, so once it's gone, it's gone. Other PS4 Pro deals are on the site, but none are sub $350, so don't delay in claiming this bundle. This is a fantastic deal, and there's no telling how long it will last, so if you've been on the fence about it, now's the time to buy.

The PS4 Pro is the better, beefier version of Sony's flagship console. It has a better hard drive, stronger processors, and expanded memory, so it's able to play compatible games at higher frame rates, resolutions, and in HDR. You'll need a PS4 Pro for 4K PlayStation gaming, and even if you don't have a 4K TV, you can still take advantage of the system's crisp HDR output and smooth supersampling. Not only that, no matter what game you play, you'll benefit from reduced load times and snappier menus. It's hands-down the best way to play PS4 games, including God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, making this one of the year's best PS4 Black Friday deals .

This deal was never going to last long, and at this rate, it might be gone before Cyber Monday has hit lunchtime.

You can pair your new console with an equally powerful screen with the early Black Friday TV deals that are starting to appear now.