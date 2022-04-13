This PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 1TB heatsink model at a new lowest price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are offering up the WD Black SN850 1TB heatsink model at the lowest price we've ever seen. You can currently get your hands on the WD Black SN850 1TB heatsink drive for just $162.99 (was $280) - a saving of $117 off MSRP. This is the cheapest rate that we're able to verify on one of the best PS5 SSDs, meaning you can expand your console's storage for a competitive rate today.

The WD Black SN850 is our number one pick for the best SSD for gaming, so we're comfortable recommending this model given the stellar discount. While not the historic lowest rate we've observed, you can also shave a fair few dollars off the WD Black SN850 2TB heatsink model as well today, as it's selling for $295.86 (was $550). While we've seen this capacity cheaper in the past, this is still just shy of 50% off the listing price so represents awesome value.

We gave the model a glowing write-up in our WD Black SN850 review stating: "No question, the WD Black SN850 is up there with the very best PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs". What's more, a benefit of either of these WD Black SN850 models is that you do not require one of the best PS5 heatsinks, both the 1TB and 2TB Gen 4 drives come with their own proprietary dedicated cooling solution pre-attached.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink | $280 $162.99 at Amazon

Save $117 - This is the cheapest price that we've ever seen on the WD Black SN850 1TB heatsink model. There has never been a better time to have peak Gen 4.0 performance inside your console for less than right now.



WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink | $550 $295.86 at Amazon

Save $255 - While the WD Black SN850 2TB heatsink model has been cheaper in the past, this is still a stellar rate for a 2TB Gen 4.0 drive at well under the $300 mark.



UK PS5 SSD deals

WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink | £258 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £118 - This is the lowest price that we've ever come across on the WD Black SN850 1TB in the UK, too. You'll need to act quickly if you're after this drive, though, as this deal is set to expire in a handful of hours at the time of writing.



WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink | £501 £254.99 at Amazon

Save £246 - This PS5 SSD deal is just a hair shy of 50% off for the WD Black SN850 2TB heatsink model. This is also the cheapest UK price that we've ever seen on the 2TB capacity version of the Gen 4 drive. Time's ticking on this offer, too.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you want more choices in your search for a PS5 SSD then our price comparison technology has your back, with the best rates on all our favorite models from across the internet shown below.

Take your console gaming experience to the next level with the best PS5 headset, best TV for PS5, and best PS5 accessories.