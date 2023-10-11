PS5 Slim size comparison shows the new console will still tower over the Xbox Series X when standing

PS5 Slim size comparison shows that smaller is still pretty big as far as game consoles go.

Earlier this week, Sony finally cleared up the rumors and announced that the PS5 Slim - a slightly smaller version of its 2020 counterpart - is on the way. Considering the difference between the PS3 and PS3 Slim, as well as the PS4 and PS4 Slim, you'd expect the new PS5 console to have shrunk down a fair amount. As it turns out, the two consoles aren't too far apart from each other size-wise.

In case you missed it, just like the console's original launch, the PS5 Slim will come in two variants - a digital-only model ($449.99/£389.99) and one with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive ($499.99/£479.99). Both consoles will have 1TB of internal storage and be available in November 2023.

As for its physical specs, Sony says the new console's volume has been reduced "by more than 30%" and its weight has dropped "by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models." As you can see from the tweet below, the new version definitely is noticeably smaller than the original PS5 console both in height and width - which should make it fit on the shelf a bit better.

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the PS5 Slim will stand at 96mm tall, have a width of 358mm, and a depth of 216mm. The PS5 Slim digital edition isn't too far behind with 80mm (H) x 358mm (W) x 216mm (D). To put this into perspective, the original PS5's measurements are 104mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D) and the original PS5 digital-only edition comes in at 92mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D).

We've also looked into Xbox's console's dimensions to help you imagine the size of the PS5 Slim. As expected, the new, smaller version of the PlayStation console will still tower over Microsoft's current-gen machines when standing upright. The Xbox Series X measures in at 301mm (H) x 151mm (W) x 151mm (D), with the Xbox Series S following behind with 275mm (H) x 151mm (W) x 65mm (D) - making it the smallest of the six consoles.