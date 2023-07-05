Microsoft thinks a PS5 Slim is coming this year

Microsoft has said it expects Sony to release a PS5 Slim sometime this year, according to court documents.

As IGN reports, the document surfaced out of the trial between the US Federal Trade Commission's and Microsoft, which will decide whether the former can impose a preliminary injunction against the $69b transaction. If that happens, Microsoft has suggested it could scrap the deal entirely.

In Microsoft's attempt to portray the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles as being in the same market as the Nintendo Switch, which it believes is beneficial to its argument against the FTC, Microsoft seemingly confirmed the existence of a PS5 Slim as well as its price point.

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point," Microsoft said in the document.

Microsoft went on to say that the "handheld version of PlayStation 5," presumably referring to Sony's recently announced Project Q, will come in at "under $300" - the same price as the standard Nintendo Switch.

In case you're curious, Microsoft is trying to position both the PS5 and Xbox Series X as direct competitors to Nintendo Switch because it feels it supports its claim that Xbox "has lost the console wars." One can assume that the angle here is to convince the judge in the case that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard wouldn't be anti-competitive because of Sony and Nintendo's dominance in the market.

Sony has yet to announce a PS5 Slim, but it's safe to assume Microsoft is in the know and that one is indeed coming sometime in 2023.

