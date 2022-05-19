PS5 restocks are returning to Walmart in June

Walmart Plus What is it? Walmart's paid subscription service What do you get? Exclusive access to PS5 restocks, discounts during Walmart+ Weekend sale, free delivery, member prices on fuel How much is it? $12.95 per month / $98 per year *Note you will not be able to take advantage of June's PS5 stock with a free trial

It feels like an eternity since the last major round of PS5 restocks, but Walmart is shining a light at the end of the tunnel. The retailer has announced that its Walmart Plus members will have exclusive access to PS5 restocks on June 2, as part of the store's wider Walmart+ Weekend sale.

We might not be limited to one drop here, either. Walmart states that its PS5 restocks will be available starting June 2 at 3pm ET, but the full event runs through June 5. We haven't seen a stock drop at Walmart since April 19, so it's possible that the retailer has stored up enough consoles to offer multiple restocks during this timeframe. However, we'd still recommend aiming for June 2.

You'll need a full Walmart Plus account to take part in this round. As with previous PS5 restocks, trial versions of the subscription won't get you through the doors - though it's worth investing in a month's membership to take advantage of other offers heading our way as well. The service costs $12.95 per month and has been required for the vast majority of Walmart's PS5 stock drops this year.

We're still a little way away from this drop, though, so in the meantime, we'd recommend continuing to check in with your favorite retailers below.

PS5 | Due June 2 at Walmart

Walmart will have the PS5 console on its shelves from 3pm ET on June 2, to kick off its weekend sales event for Walmart Plus members. That means you'll need a full paid subscription for this one, rather than a trial.



Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99 / £449.99)

This is the standard PS5 console, but it comes in $100 / £90 more than its digital counterpart. That said, we'd still recommend aiming for this one. Not only is it easier to find on the shelves (as easy as can be, anyway), but you'll likely end up saving cash in the long run with the option to buy often cheaper physical games.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99 / £359.99)

You can, however, save $100 on your initial purchase and grab the Digital Edition for just $399.99 / £359.99. This is best for those who don't already have a massive PS4 collection to take advantage of or want to keep things simple with a digital experience.



Our top tips for Walmart's PS5 restock

1. Subscribe to Walmart Plus

The first thing you need to do to prepare for Walmart's upcoming PS5 restock is to take a look at Walmart+. If you're not already subscribed, you'll need to pick up a full-paid membership to take advantage of this drop. At $12.95 per month, though, it's not the most expensive membership out there and you'll have the opportunity to grab exclusive deals during Walmart's upcoming sale as well.

2. Sign in and save your details

When this stock does arrive, things are going to move quickly. Getting ahead of the game is essential, so make sure you sign in to your Walmart Plus account early, stay signed in, and save your payment and shipping details before June 2. You'll need as few clicks as possible to see you through a successful checkout.

3. Get there early

Walmart doesn't have a great track record when it comes to site stability during larger PS5 restocks. Get your page loaded (ideally across a few tabs on desktop and mobile) and prepare yourself at least 15 minutes before the drop - but ideally earlier.

4. Keep refreshing

Once the klaxon sounds you'll likely need to brute force your way through. Stock can appear and disappear, and consoles can slip out of your console just as you hit checkout. If you see an out-of-stock message as soon as the clock strikes, keep refreshing the page until you hit a live one. If you're struggling to make it through to the checkout process, keep pushing - though, remember to make sure you've only got one console in your basket before hitting payment.

5. Don't give up

It might be tempting to turn to third-party sellers if you lose out on this Walmart PS5 restock - especially considering how rare these drops are right now. However, it's just not worth it. Nobody should be paying above MSRP for these consoles - they will turn up again.



Check for PS5 restocks today

