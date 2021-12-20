PS5 gift cards - where to buy last minute memberships and store credit

PS5 gift cards are the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for any PS5 gamer of any age. This is because they can be redeemed instantly online through multiple online retailers, and cover almost every facet to do with the console. PS5 gift cards are typically available in three different formats from within the PlayStation ecosystem; PlayStation Store gift cards, PS Plus memberships, and PS Now subscriptions.

If you're looking for something hassle-free from the PS5 gifts guide, perhaps most direct is the PlayStation Store gift card, which acts as you would expect. It's a pre-paid card which means the recipient can spend the money in the PlayStation Store on games, DLC, and media. If you've been after one of the best gifts for gamers, then you can't go wrong here. Payment cards start from just $10 and run up to $100, with intervals of $25, $50, $60, and $75 also available at online storefronts like Amazon.

Where to buy PS5 gift cards:

US: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos | AO

PS5 gift cards also relate to subscription plans, too. PlayStation Plus allows users to play online and gives players access to two free gamers per month plus exclusive discounts. The most popular PS5 gift cards for PlayStation Plus include a 3-month and 12-month subscription, which you can get for $24.99 and $59.99 respectively at retailers such as Best Buy.

Then we get on to the newest of the PS5 gift cards available - PlayStation Now. This is Sony's cloud-based streaming service which allows users to access a wealth of titles from the company's extensive back catalog, including the likes of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games. A PlayStation Now subscription starts at $10 per month, but there are also 3-month and 12-month pre-paid cards available for $24.99 and $59.99 respectively.

There's also the option to download certain games to your PS5 console instead of streaming for some of the newer releases, too. What's also interesting is that you're not just limited to playing PlayStation games on your PS5, as you can also stream titles to PC as well with very minor specs required.

You'll find all of these PS5 gift card options just below.

Where to buy PS5 gift cards

There's a lot to choose from as far as PS5 gift cards are concerned, but we think that 12-month subscriptions offer some of the best value for money for the likes of both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. However, monthly and yearly passes are also available as well.

PlayStation Store gift card | From $10 at Amazon PlayStation Store gift card | From $10 at Amazon

A PlayStation Store gift card starts from just $10 (can run up to $100) and gives recipients the ability to purchase games, downloadable content, and media available for PS5. Also available from Best Buy. Available in values of:

$25, $50, $60, $75, and $100 at Amazon.

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus memberships stack, meaning if the recipient already has a subscription active, any more months you buy them will carry over after the last one is set to expire.

1 month PlayStation Plus | $9.99 at Amazon 1 month PlayStation Plus | $9.99 at Amazon

A monthly pass of PlayStation Plus will allow the user access to at least two free games, as well as online play covering the festive period. If the person you're buying for already has a subscription, then this 1-month pass will begin when the previous plan is set to finish.



3 months PlayStation Plus | $24.99 at Amazon 3 months PlayStation Plus | $24.99 at Amazon

PlayStation Plus is the only way to game online on PS5, but you're also getting two free games per month and members-only discounts included in that price tag, too. You can also pick up a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $59.99.



12 months PlayStation Plus | $59.99 at Amazon 12 months PlayStation Plus | $59.99 at Amazon

For the price of a standard PS5 game, an annual subscription to PS Plus gets the recipient a full year's access to online play as well as at least 24 free games to download and play on their system.

PlayStation Now

3 months PlayStation Now | $24.99 at Amazon 3 months PlayStation Now | $24.99 at Amazon

Through PlayStation Now, you can stream and download hundreds of titles from across the brand's rich and storied history. You can also stream from not only the PS5 but PC, too. One-month passes are available for $9.99 and you can get a 12-month subscription for $59.99 as well.

12 months PlayStation Now | $59.99 at Amazon 12 months PlayStation Now | $59.99 at Amazon

An entire year's worth of PlayStation Now access will give the recipient access to a wide variety of titles spanning all generations of PlayStation. New games are added every month as well, so they will always have something new to experience all for the price of a standard PS5 release.



Which PS5 gift card should you buy?

Out of the three main PS5 gift cards you can buy, each one offers its own strengths to be a worthy consideration this holiday season. The major benefit of the PlayStation Store gift card is that the recipient can use it for anything they like, though given that most modern games cost $60 these days, they are only going to be able to buy one new game or several smaller titles from the indie scene.

Aside from online play, PlayStation Plus offers substantial value with the inclusion of free games each month. In December, subscribers have access to GodFall: Challenger Edition as well as Lego DC Supervillains, and Mortal Shell. With a PS Plus subscription, you're able to keep the games every month, as well as new ones which are added often for as long as your membership is active.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Now offers streamable, and downloadable, access to over 800 titles across all generations of PlayStation consoles, especially PS2 and PS3 rather than the newest games releasing. If the person you're thinking of buying for has a vested nostalgic interest in the older games from the brand's history, then a PlayStation Now subscription offers a wealth of experiences to choose from.

