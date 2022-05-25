PS5 DualSense controller deals drop to record low prices at Amazon

PS5 controller deals have never looked this good. You can get your hands on these DualSense gamepads for their lowest ever prices at Amazon right now, and that's by some margin. We haven't seen PS5 controllers dropping too far from their standard MSRPs since launch, though offers have been a little easier to find in the UK. However, right now you can save up to $15 / £20 across the full range.

You'll find record low prices on these gamepads across Amazon right now, with the classic white model coming in at just $59 (was $69.99) (opens in new tab). If you're looking for a new style, though, you'll find better value in the new colorways, with Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue versions all dropping their $74.99 MSRPs down to just $59 as well (opens in new tab).

The US doesn't get to have all the fun. We're also seeing these PS5 controller deals at record low prices in the UK. You can pick up the standard white model for £46.99 (was £59.99) (opens in new tab) at Amazon, or upgrade to one of the newer versions for as little as £44.99 (was £64.99) (opens in new tab) for even better value. Considering these are some of the best PC controllers, let alone the PS5, today's sale isn't just good news for PlayStation fans.

We've never seen PS5 controller deals quite like this. Neither the standard white DualSense nor the new color variants have ever dipped too far from their MSRPs, making today's Days of Play sales particularly impressive. You'll find all these offers just below, and plenty more PS5 deals on more gear further down the page.

Today's best PS5 controller deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (White) | $69.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The DualSense PS5 controller has just crashed to a new record low price at Amazon, dropping the $69.99 MSRP down to $59 as part of this year's Days of Play sale. This controller has been holding onto its MSRP pretty much since launch, only ever shaving a few bucks off that $70 starting position. UK: £59.46 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - If you're after a heavier discount, though, this week's DualSense Controller deals are also hitting the newer colorways. You can pick up the Cosmic Red (the first alternate variant) for just $59 right now - a brand new record low price and the first time we've seen this model go below $70. UK: £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Starlight Blue) | $74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - The Starlight Blue is one of the more popular alternate colorways available, so we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage of this record low $59 price tag.



(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Galactic Purple is one of the newer designs to hit the PS5 family of controllers, so this $15 discount is all the more impressive. Again, this is a brand new record low price so there's never been a better time to expand your colorway collection.



More of today's best PS5 deals

If you've already got a library stacked with DualSense controllers (we wouldn't blame you), you'll find plenty more discounts on a range of PS5 accessories available right now. We're rounding up all the best PS5 deals from across the web just below.

