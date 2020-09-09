PS5 could launch on November 19, if these Amazon wall mounts are anything to go by

Amazon is selling PS5 wall mounts with a November 19 release date, suggesting PlayStation's next-gen console could be launching in that week of the Holiday 2020 period.

As spotted by a user on Reddit, the third party "PS5 Wall Mount" from Floating Grip is available to pre-order from Amazon UK for £19.99, and claims to "makes it easy for you to mount your [PS5] console on the wall".

The product listing confirms the item will be released on November 19, 2020, which fits with Sony's already confirmed Holiday 2020 launch window for its successor to the PS4.

It's worth emphasising that this is not a confirmed indicator of when the PS5 will launch, and either Amazon or Floating Grip could merely be speculating the console's release window, and timing the launch of its product around that estimate.

That said, it's possible that PlayStation has begun to inform manufacturers of its PS5 launch plans as we edge this close to its launch, with rumours of another PS5 event said to be taking place sometime in September.

If November 19 is the PS5 release date, it would be arriving just over a week after the launch of the Xbox Series S, which hits stores on November 10. Microsoft still hasn't confirmed when we can expect to see the Xbox Series X land, however, though we do know that console will also be launching in November.

