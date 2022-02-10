PS5 and PS4 get a free online multiplayer weekend in time for Valentine's co-op

A new PlayStation free online multiplayer weekend will be perfect for playing together with distant loved ones for Valentine's Day.

The free weekend is set to begin on Saturday, February 12 and will run through Monday, February 14. Throughout the event, you'll be able to play online multiplayer in any PS4 or PS5 game which would normally require a PS Plus subscription: Sony highlights Monster Hunter: World, Fall Guys, NBA 2K22, and FIFA 22 as some suggestions to try out, and we'd also add It Takes Two from our list of the best co-op games .

Note that the free bit here only applies to online multiplayer: if you want to play any of those games with friends, lovers, rivals, randos, or anyone else this weekend, you will need to actually own them first. If you want freebies from PlayStation, you can get monthly free PS Plus games as part of your subscription. Or you can always hope that PlayStation will bring back its Play at Home promotion , since it already gave out 60 million copies of games including Horizon Zero Dawn that way.

Recent rumors indicate that Sony may be due to change up its gaming subscription options soon, with reports pointing toward a PlayStation Game Pass rival planned for launch sometime this spring. The appearance of PS3 games on the PlayStation Store has only increased speculation for their potential inclusion in the new offering reportedly codenamed Spartacus, but Sony has still yet to announce anything officially.