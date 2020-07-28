You can now buy some of the most iconic props and costumes from Alien, Breaking Bad, and more

Ever fancied owning the actual Nostromo used in Alien? Or what about Walt’s Hazmat suit used by Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad? And I’m sure someone out there wants the mechanical spider from the music video for Wild, Wild West. Well, now’s your chance!

Prop Store are hosting an auction on August 26-27 and their lots feature a treasure trove of some of the greatest costumes, props, and memorabilia in film and TV history – but they cost a pretty penny.

The full listing is available here, but fair warning: you’re likely to spend all day combing through the 868-strong selection, such is the scope and scale of what’s on offer.

Among the highlights include several of Wolverine’s Adamantium claws, Tom Cruise’s flight helmet in Top Gun, and a T-800 Endoskeleton arm from T2: Judgment Day.

For the movie buffs out there, there are some real finds are to be had. Take Alfred Hitchcock’s first unit camera from the filming of Vertigo, yours for around $50,000.

Rare, one-of-a-kind sketches, storyboards, and artist’s renditions are also available, for those with disposable income to spare or anyone looking for a seriously impressive birthday present idea.

It’s not all eye-wateringly expensive, either. Some lots will be in the three-figure range and – depending on how each auction goes – you might be able to snag yourself a bargain. The Return of the Jedi 35mm trailer film reel at a $300 estimate is proof that you can get your hands on a piece of movie history with breaking (or robbing) the bank.

If you happen to be in LA in August, you can even view the collection yourself for just 16 bucks. That’s probably a slightly cheaper way to get close to some movie magic.