Prime Day PS5 deals: live updates on Amazon's super sale for stock, games, and more

The Prime Day PS5 deals are here. Below, we're gathering everything PS5-related including those all-important links on where you might be able to find a PS5 if you're lucky. We reckon it's going to be the best opportunity of the summer of finding PS5 stock. There's an awful lot of buzz going around that Amazon will be getting the new Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle online soon, so keep an eye on stock via the links below.

Of all the big online retailers, Amazon has been awfully quiet this year, so we're (quietly) confident it's been stockpiling them for a special occasion as it certainly has the chops to get a large supply in from Sony. And announcing a massive Prime Day PS5 sale would be a huge draw to the store today.

But, even if the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles don't turn up, there are loads of deals to get our teeth into with PS5 Prime Day deals on games, the best gaming TVs, controllers, headsets, external hard drives and SSDs, and more. Actually, the Prime Day TV deals could be the headline act of the sale.

It's certainly worth checking for a PS5 resupply throughout Prime Day at as many stores as you can. Amazon has briefly had smatterings of stock in June, but very much in a blink and you'll miss it kind of way.

This is the most popular version of the PS5 as it comes with a disc drive, allowing you to play disc-based games and enjoy the world of 4K blu-rays too.

The cheaper version, but at the cost of not being able to play disc-based games or other media. You'll have to buy games direct from the online PSN store. We often find prices tend to be much higher here so that saving is soon consumed. If you're happy with a digital-only future though, this is the one for you. Both consoles come with 825GB of storage.

(Image credit: Sony)

Prime Day PS5 controller deals

Getting an extra PS5 controller on Prime Day is top of our to-do lists. With any luck, the recently announced Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variants will get involved. Although given they're only being released June 18, it's unlikely. The original white model on the other hand might get a deal, or perhaps a game bundle.

So far there are no third-party controllers to choose from that will play your PS5 games. Most third-party PS4 controllers are compatible with PS5 for PS4 games, but if you're looking for a next-gen spare then the official DualSense controller is your only option.

(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

Prime Day PS5 headset deals

Unlike the controllers, there are lots of options in the audio department, as shown by our roundup of the best PS5 headsets. Sony's official PS5 Pulse 3D headset is by far the most coveted option, thanks to the affordable price and PS5-friendly aesthetic, not to mention killer 3D audio. We've put together some of our other PS5 headset recommendations along with today's best prices below. We've tested all of these models and can highly recommend them. Check out our guide above if you'd like to learn more.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless | $100 $84.99 at Amazon

Who says you can't find a high-end PlayStation wireless headset for under $100 bucks? Well, Corsair seems to agree. With what the company claims to have a 40ft range - and 16 hours of playtime on a single charge - you can rest assured that this model has enough grunt to be good to go.



Corsair HS60 Pro | $70 $49.99 at Amazon

Simply put, another budget-friendly Corsair headset that works just as well on PC as it does on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. It features all the same great tech that makes Corsairheadsets some of the best, and if you're looking for a sub-$50 headset then this is a fine contender.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Official PlayStation Licensed | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The company didn't forget about the other side. If you're more of a fan of the blue camp, then there's little to complain about for the price with the build quality and memory foam pads on this model. It won't break the bank, but it's unlikely to light the world on fire either; if you're after something for your PS4/5, you could find worse.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Prime Day PS5 external hard drives

A recent update to the PS5 now means you can transfer those massive PS5 install files over to external hard drives to free up space on that tiny internal SSD. You can't play PS5 games from external devices, only PS4 games, so we'd recommend picking one up for your legacy titles for sure. Here are some of our favorites from our best PS5 external hard drive guide.

US PS5 Prime Day HDD deals

Seagate Official Game Drive | HDD | 2TB | $59.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Everyone likes official, right? This Seagate drive is properly designed to work with PS4 and PS5 consoles and looks sleek too. It's 'only' an HDD but it's great value for money and will look the part next to your PlayStation too.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive | HDD | 4TB | $86 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4

Designed to be a companion for PlayStation consoles, and looking the part, this external HDD from Seagate is perfect for anyone looking for a discounted drive this Prime Day - at 90 bucks for 4TB, it's a seriously good-value proposition.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance HDD | 2TB | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Canvio Advance range is popular because it offers great capacity, from a reliable and reputable maker and gets you a great accessory without breaking the bank. The 1TB drive is down to $42.39.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Gaming HDD | 2TB | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A long-time favorite external hard drive here at GamesRadar, the Canvio range is reliable, sturdy and offers excellent value for money on its gaming range - a factor enhanced with today's discounts and offerings. The 1TB drive is down to $46.74. View Deal

WD My Passport Ultra Blue Portable HDD | 5TB | $99.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Getting a massive five terabytes of storage for less than 100 bucks is a great, great deal. While this Ultra BVlue drive is an HDD, it's still USB-C and USB 3.1 compatible so transfer speeds should be good for an HDD.View Deal

WD_Black P10 Game Drive | 1TB + 1-month FREE Xbox Game Pass | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

We'd go as far as saying that this is probably one of the best gaming HDD deals going right now. The tidy discount combined with the month of Game Pass makes this a great price - plus it's just a really great, reliable drive too. The 2TB Call of Duty variant I'd also discounted, down to $74.99 and the 5TB behemoth is down to just $95.99 too.View Deal

G-Technology ArmorATD Rugged external HDD | 4TB | $104.99 at Amazon (save $65)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is one of our favorite rugged hard drives for consoles - but it'll serve you well for whatever you need to team it with. Easily able to withstand bumps, drops, splashes, and even crushes to 1000lb, this is a great drive for anyone who likes to take a belt and braces approach to their backup drives.

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD | 5TB | $109.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of the toughest hard drives going, the LaCie Rugged drives are exceptionally tough. I have this as one of my go-to backups for files and data and have complete confidence in it. A bargain, at that price, but the other capacities are available too: the 1TB for $49.99, the 2TB for $64.99, and the 4TB for $99.99.View Deal

UK PS5 Prime Day HDD deals

WD My Passport external HDD | 4TB | £81.99 at Amazon (save 22%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is absolutely one of our favourite external hard drives for console users particularly. The bang to buck value it offers in normal times is excellent so getting a fifth off the price and getting 4TB of reliable, WD storage is a great deal.View Deal

WD_Black P10 Game Drive HDD | 4TB | £84.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Simply an excellent drive. And at this price for 4TB, a super-easy offering to recommend. Be sure to check out the 5TB version of this drive for a bump upward in capacity, and the 2TB version for a smaller price tag (£59.99).

LaCie Rugged Mini external HDD | 4TB | £96.99 at Amazon (save 35%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

After an incident with a car and my old hard drive, this LaCie rugged drive is the one I went for to replace the old one. It's tough as old boots and has provided me with excellent HDD performance and reliability ever since. At this price today, this 4TB Mini is an excellent deal. The 1TB option is also reduced, down to £49.99 today.

G-Technology ArmorATD external HDD | 5TB | £124.99 at Amazon (save £75!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of our favourite rugged external hard drives that graces many of our console storage lists. And now, with deep discounts across the capacity spectrum, it's an easy drive to recommend. The 4TB is now £104.99, the 2TB is £88.99, and the 1TB is just £65.99.View Deal

WD Elements Portable HDD | 5TB | just £95 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Elements range is a perennially popular one from WD - among a strong field. Known for big storage, this one offers that, but also offers a portable design and sleek aesthetic. At this price, it's a great deal for anyone looking to save money on a large-capacity HDD.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

As things stand today, the only PS5 SSD options out there are external ones. Sony is planning a system update in the summer that will allow you to add an internal PS5 SSD to the currently vacant expansion bay. For now, let's keep things external. These will let you store PS5 games, but not run them. Your PS4 games will get similarly fast load times as if you'd installed them to the PS5 itself and you still get any Game Boost features like improved resolution and frame rates as seen on the likes of the recently-patched The Last of Us Part II.

Moving any games between one of these SSDs and the internal storage is so much quicker than regular external HDDs like the ones we mentioned above. Of course, this means SSDs are more expensive, but Prime Day SSD deals are a thing every year.

US PS5 Prime Day SSD deals

Crucial X6 external SSD | 2TB | $149.99 at Amazon (save 40%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, PC

This external SSD is a quality drive from Crucial. It'll give you speeds of up to 540MB/s, and the 2TB option gets our nod for just about shading the bang for buck value on its brethren this Prime Day; the 500GB option is discounted to $44.99, while the 1TB variant is $79.99 and the 4TB is down to $289.95.View Deal

Crucial X8 external SSD | 1TB | $94.99 at Amazon (save 34%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A top-tier external drive from Crucial that's compatible with everything and sees speeds of up to 1050MB/s. The 1TB option here dipping below $100 is great value, but the 2TB is also reduced, down to $199.99.

Samsung T5 SSD | 2TB | $199.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is a quality PS5 SSD to get into your setup. While some of the latest drives will claim higher speeds (which largely become irrelevant at a certain point) the Samsung T5's overall package is attractive here: great capacity, quality design, robust build, reliable performance, and a top console companion.View Deal

WD My Passport SSD | 1TB | $129.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The SSD variant of WD's perennial favourite external drive, the My Passport, is an excellent bit of kit, and a neat upgrade from it's HDD brethren. It's only ever been this low in price once before too, so strike while the iron is hot!View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 2TB | $227.99 at Amazon (save $232!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Firmly in the 'go big or go home' end of the external harddrive spectrum, SanDisk's rugged portable SSDs are excellent options for those who value, portability, protection, hard-as-nails build quality, and the speeds of an SSD for their games, files, or data. A great deal with basically half off!

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD | 1TB | $162 at Amazon (save $148)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The latest in SanDIsk's range of Portable SSD's the PRO variants offer even faster SSD speeds and performance while maintaining that supreme protection and peace of mind. A great deal with a whole chunk of cash off the list price.View Deal

WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD | 4TB | $549.99 at Amazon (save $200!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A monster deal on a monster drive. Not only will this - hopefully - sort out any kind of storage problem you may have or offer a complete solution, but it also offers SSD performance, is a robust-as-hell drive, and is reliable as heck too. An excellent deal if you've been holding out on something to go big on.View Deal

UK PS5 Prime Day SSD deals

Samsung T5 SSD | 1TB | £99.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Save £50: The 1TB variant is on offer right now. Sure, it's not a huge capacity, but you're more than doubling the capacity of your PS5 storage - and you're still getting a cracking drive for its lowest ever price. As external PS5 SSD options go, this is one of the very best for the money.

View Deal

Samsung T7 SSD | 2TB | £203 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

If you've got a few more beans to spend and what something offering even faster speeds than the T7 could well be for you. This is a great price for an 'even more premium' SSD. Meanwhile, the smaller 500GB is also on offer - down to a mere £59, which is a bargain.View Deal

WD_Black P50 NVMe SSD Game Drive | 500GB | £99.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of our absolute favourite external hard drives. The P50 offers cracking NVMe SSD performance and comes in a robust, almost-armour-plated design and build. With savings like this, these are some of the best SSD deals of all Prime Day. The 1TB is down to £164.99, the 2TB down to £289.99, and the 4TB giant is down to £599.99 for Prime Day.

View Deal

Crucial X8 external SSD | 1TB | £85.99 at Amazon (save 20%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The excellent X8 external SSD is a must-consider for anyone looking to expand their console - or PC - storage situation and is keen to maintain some top speeds. The 2TB variant has also had its price shaved, by a smaller, but still neat, 11%, and it's down to £173.99

View Deal

Crucial X6 external SSD | 2TB | £129.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

With a saving of 40%, this is a fine offering. However, it's key to point out that this is ideal for a PlayStation user and not an Xbox Series X|S user as it doesn't work with that console in our experience. For anything else, though, this is a great deal on a great drive. The 1TB drive is down to £73.99 and the 4TB beast is down to £279.99.View Deal

SanDisk Portable SSD | 1TB | £86.99 at Amazon (save £53!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The baby of SanDisk's portable SSD family, the 'plain' portable variant is still a strong contender. Particularly for those looking to get solid and robust storage on a budget. And this price is exactly what that looks like. The 2TB variant is also discounted today, down to £164.99.View Deal

WD My Passport SSD | 1TB | £109.99 at Amazon (save 50%!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Another easy recommendation for anyone looking to team their gaming setup or tech setup with an external SSD. There's a whole range of colours on offer and at half price, this is banging. The 2TB version is also on offer, and the 500GB is down to £69.99 so check them out too.View Deal

WD My Passport portable SSD | 4TB | £434.99 at Amazon (save a massive £311

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

For anyone looking to invest heavily in storage this Prime Day then this is the UK deal for you. SSD performance - check, large capacity - check, reputable maker - check, enormous -discount check. It has it all.

View Deal

Prime Day PS5 game deals

Sony's first party games on PS5 started out with massive prices at launch, but Prime Day is a great opportunity to find a discount on these top PS5 games like Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more. Third-party PS5 titles are much more likely to get a decent deal, so look out for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk (PS5 upgrade coming soon) and more.

Prime Day PS5 accessories

There will be ample opportunity to treat yourself with some discounted prices on the best PS5 accessories on Prime Day outside the aforementioned items too. Charging docks for the PS5 controller are a solid bet for sure.

The official one from Sony has been hard to find since the console was released, but there are a lot of third-party options out there, especially on Amazon. We can't claim to have tested them all by any means, so we'd dive into those user-reviews and star ratings on the third-party ones if you're not sure, with the bad ratings in particular usually being a good place to find out if the build quality is a bit shoddy.

Charging docks can be a bit overkill though. Why have a chunky piece of plastic taking up space near your console when sometimes just a long charging cable will do instead. There are lots of options out there that will let you charge and play at the same time. Honestly, until Sony announced those new DualSense colors, a lot of us here at GamesRadar were content using a long cable instead of having a spare DualSense charged and good to go. We've got to have the new Cosmic Red pad though.

Other accessories like the media remote and official camera feel very much optional to the PS5 experience. With most TVs covering you for streaming and disc-based media being on the way out, a dedicated remote feels like overkill (just use the DualSense). The camera hasn't really taken off yet either. But the Prime Day PS5 deals might get you a cheeky discount.

PS5 DualSense + Accessories Bundle | £248.37 £199.99 at Amazon

Getting us off to an excellent start in the UK is this Prime Day PS5 deal on the whole caboodle of accessories for the console. This bundle has everything: an additional DualSense Controller, Charging Station, Pulse 3D Headset, HD Camera, and Media Remote. All in one hit and with 20% off!View Deal

For items outside of gaming, be sure to take a look at the wider roundup of Prime Day deals from our friends at TechRadar. Likewise, if you're after the latest Prime Day deals on Apple products, Creative Bloq has your back.