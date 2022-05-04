Prime Day monitor deals 2022 - what to expect and when they might start

The Prime Day monitor deals are the best means through which to upgrade your display in the middle of this year. Whatever you might need a new monitor for, be it a gaming setup, an extra one to increase productivity, or a straight-up upgrade to something nicer, these discounts are some of the best ways to save money on top screens. For us at GamesRadar+ that particularly means the best gaming monitors or best 4K monitors for gaming.

Now, cutting to the chase right at the top, we don't know exactly when this particular capitalist shindig is definitely going to happen, but we do know that it will be in July. This was confirmed in an investor's call a short while ago. We were predicting this anyway, as the world just about seems normal enough where events like this would go back to 'traditional' time slots (when we have the dates exactly, we will be updating this page to let you know). Whatever happens though, expect deals galore on monitors - and many other things - for 48 hours at Amazon, and all the other usual retailers.

So, while that is two months away, getting your eye in now is a good move. You can then think about what might come up, what models to keep an eye on, and how to think about your budget, and we can look at what happened last year to get a feel for the kind of discounts that are coming our way.

We'll be updating this guide regularly with more information as we get it to ensure you're the best prepared you can be, so bookmark it to be only a couple of clicks away!

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals - FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day monitor deals start?

An important question, but one that's a little tricky to really pin down right now. We'll only know officially when, well, Amazon makes it official. As briefly mentioned above though, we do know that it will be in July which confirms our suspicions.

Adding in some more rumour and guesswork, we think that the most 'likely' dates are July 18 and 19, or July 25 and 26. It's always a Monday and a Tuesday too, so we think that those are the most likely candidates.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day monitor deals?

With each year that passes, this is less and less a straight-up 'yes'. And it's not necessarily complicated but multi-faceted. It's highly likely that the very best Prime Day monitor deals will be behind Amazon's Prime membership, yes, but it's also incredibly likely that we'll see some deals accessible to all on Amazon and at other retailers.

More and more every year, other retail giants get involved as they want a piece of the pie too. And a lot of them will look to at least price match Amazon so as to try and attract your business - this means that we, the shoppers, often win out, and it also means that it's worth keeping an eye on all the other major retailers in June and July as a result of this.

Nonetheless, that first point remains: this is a sale that has Prime membership in mind, and at its forefront. It's almost certain that the best deals will be behind this gate so it's worth considering activating a sub - even if it's just the free trial. Just remember to cancel it before the fees kick in.

What will Amazon Prime Day monitor deals look like in 2022?

We of course don't know exactly what the deals are going to look like this year, but we have always found that looking back at the previous year's deals can paint some sort of picture - if nothing else but to get our eyes in and form a good reference point.

Nearer the top end of the price spectrum, excellent premium monitors like Samsung's Odyssey range saw big discounts last year - and we feel confident saying we can expect the same again there. This is a particularly good example of those monitors that seem very expensive becoming infinitely more affordable in the big sales event.

We also think it's very important to note that you will see monitors change price category completely during the Prime Day monitor deals - every year, screens that you might think are going to stay out of your price range, get their price tags slashed in such a way that they fall into the lower price category. This is great for those looking to get the most out of your money, and we always recommend having some elasticity to your budget to cater for those that come almost into your price range.

Budget monitors are always getting discounts in the Prime Day monitor sales too: if you've had your eye on a $150 monitor, for example, then this could be something that dips deliciously below the three-figure mark. Such margins are great for those looking for a quick budget fix, or a second (or third) monitor for home office use.

We've highlighted a few of last year's deals below - we'll likely see something similar on the newer models too. But remember: anything that's even 'slightly older' could be just the ticket with a general fall in price teamed with a Prime Day discount. The value can get enormous.

What happened in last year's Prime Day monitor deals?

All the big players came out to play when it came to last year's Prime Day monitor deals so remember to cast your net wide and favourite a bunch of pages as you'll see a load of deals this summer like the ones below.

Last year's best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals - US

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27 Inch | $500 $335.99 at Amazon

With its 165Hz screen and 1ms response time, coupled with the 1440p QHD display, this is one monolith of a monitor comfortably packed into a 27-inch frame. One lesser-seen addition of this ViewSonic model is the built-in mouse anchor, so you won't have to worry about untangling your pointer any time soon. It also glows; praise RGB!



Acer Predator XB253Q Gxbmiiprzx monitor | 24.5" 1080p | 0.5ms 250Hz | $299.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This is one for the speedsters: this might 'only' be a Full HD resolution, but it's got speedy, competitive gaming chops coming out in reams. The 0.5ms response time and 240Hz refresh are unbelievably good friends for you if you're playing the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, CS:GO, and the like.



Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx monitor | 27" 1080p 1500R | 1ms 240Hz | $249.99 at Amazon (save $60)

If you fancy a curved screen that has serious gaming specs, and that won't break the bank too much, then this is a great contender. The curve will draw you into your games, and the specs will give you a competitive edge.



AOC C27G2Z monitor | 27" 1080p | 0.5ms 240Hz | $239.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This is another great curved 1080p gaming monitor option. AOC has long been accepted as one of the best in making speedy monitors that won't break the bank and this has both qualifiers for that: fast specs, and, with this discount, not a wallet-breaking price.



BenQ EW3280U monitor | 32" 4K | 5ms 60Hz | $599.99 at Amazon (save $200)

If you're not chasing speed in your next gaming monitor, then Ben Q's 4K panels can be just the ticket. A healthy investment, but one that will have you seeing your games and entertainment in beautiful 4K fidelity, with excellent colors, contrasts, and viewing angles provide by this IPS panel. Nice.



BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide monitor | 35" WQHD (3440 x 1440p) 1800R | 4ms 100Hz | $522 at Amazon (save 30%)

This is a wonderful monitor if you're looking to get one great ultrawide curved monitor to fill the desk for work and play. An immersion-building curve will draw you in and it's got decent specs to boot - plus all of BenQ's proprietary monitor tech which is great.



BenQ EW2780U monitor | 27" 4K | 5ms 60Hz | $409.99 at Amazon (save $130)

You can't go wrong with BenQ monitors for picture quality, and the BenQ EW2780U's 4K panel will be an absolute blinder for those who want the greatest of picture quality. A very healthy discount makes it more affordable too.



Samsung G7 gaming monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | $559.99 at Amazon (save 30%)

Dipping down to its lowest ever price again this Prime Day, this monitor is excellent for anyone looking for a larger display - or pair of larger displays! - and the latest in QHD fast-refresh panel tech. Samsung's quality shines through, literally, and this monitor will not disappoint.



Samsung G5 gaming monitor | 34" WQHD 1000R | 1ms 165Hz | $419.99 at Amazon (save 30%)

A terrific ultra-wide monitor without going to the super-size, this variant of the G5 is a seriously good deal at just over 400 bucks. This is easily one of the best ways into Samsung's premium gaming monitor ranges - they only came out last year remember so are chock full of features and the latest tech.



Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor | 49" QHD | 4ms 120Hz | $899.99 at Amazon (save $600!)

It looks like this is the lowest ever price Amazon US, and what a deal this is, considering the prohibitively normal list price. This has got solid gaming chops as a monitor, but will also fill out a whole desk and be great for work, play, and creativity too.



Last year's best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals - UK

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | £429.99 at Amazon UK (save £121)

A great deal in the UK, too, with a very attractive price cut. This is a terrific monitor and features some seriously great speeds and tech - as well as Samsung's panel know-how and expertise. We have no problems recommending this.



Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor | 34" WQHD 1000R | 1ms 165Hz | now £399.99 at Amazon UK

This 100R curved beast is on offer in the UK now too, and at less than £400, you can't beat the value it offers. Samsung quality, solid specs, and in a 'more compact' ultrawide package? Yes, please.



Samsung CRG9 ultrawide monitor | 49" QHD | 4ms 120Hz | £879 at Amazon UK (save £221)

The famous CRG9 is a fantastic ultrawide monitor. It often has quite the scary price tag too, so this discount is very welcome. If you want to make the jump to ultra-wides, with a great panel, this could be the deal for you this summer.



Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor | 49" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | £1,049.99 at Amazon UK (save £231)

The largest of the Odysseys, the G9, is also on offer in the UK and serves as the cream of the crop of Samsung's premier monitor family. The curve on this thing is borderline ridiculous but the qualities it offers will give you no regrets.



